NAACP President Opens Up About C-Murder’s Appeal, Kim Kardashian, Master P

Last month, Kim Kardashian West announced via Twitter that she is using her resources to seek justice in the case of rapper C-Murder.

The rapper, whose real name is Corey Miller and whose brothers are fellow rappers Master P and Silkk the Shocker, was convicted of the 2002 shooting death of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in Louisiana and was sentenced to life in prison in 2009. In 2018, questions were raised about Miller’s case when two witnesses recanted testimony, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. But in 2019, a Jefferson Parish judge denied Miller’s request to have his conviction in the nightclub killing overturned, the newspaper reported. The two witnesses said they were coerced into identifying Miller as Thomas’ killer.

Kardashian noted that evidence has been questioned in the case and eyewitnesses have since recanted their testimony pinning him to the crime. She also said there are claims that jurors were pressured to vote guilty.

“I think it’s great,” C-Murder’s brother, Silkk the Shocker told me by phone last month.

“I think at this point we’ve been trying so much. I welcome anybody who can help out and she has a lot of influence. I commend her for even trying to help out. The system is so hard. Someone like her can bring awareness to him and open doors. I think she could be help. People are talking about it and speaking about it.”

C-Murder was signed to Master P’s No Limit label and put out hits in the ’90s with notables like Snoop Dogg, Lil Boosie, Papoose, Krayzie Bone and Magic.

In a recent interview, Terrebonne Parish NAACP President, Jerome Boykin Sr., a community activist, details the latest on Master P and C-Murder.

“I’ve been working with C-Murder for approximately over 16 years,” he said.

“Working with him, helping him, trying to get him free. We’re talking about an innocent man that’s doing time in prison for a crime that he did not commit. Most of the people I’ve worked with are people you never heard about but, I’m here today to set the record straight in reference to Master P and his brother, C-Murder. I’ve been working with C-Murder probably for over 16 years helping him to try to get his freedom. I would say that I’m more closer to C-Murder than I am his brother, Master P. But however, I’ve been reading stuff in the media and clearly it’s not true and basically what I wanted to do today is set the record straight. I can clearly say that there are many things that Master P has done for his brother, C-Murder; and the reason I know is because I’ve been involved. When it comes to attorneys, I’ve been involved. When it comes to Master P coming down when C-Murder was on a hunger strike and Master P rented a van and brought the whole family doen to the prison to visit with his brother, C-Murder; I knew about money exchanging because I’m the guy that called the attorney and talked to him about the money. I’m the guy that put Master P on the phone with the attorney including his brother, Silkk the Shocker. So, when people say things like Master hasn’t done anything for his brother is CLEARLY not true.”

A community activist, Jerome Boykin Sr. was active during the first-degree murder trial of rapper, Lil Boosie in 2013. Boosie was found not guilty.

“I haven’t made any money on helping C-Murder in 16 years, I have never asked him for any money,” said Boykin.

“I am a community activist. This is what I do. I don’t charge people for money to help them so, I am doing this interview and I’m not paid to do this interview, but I felt that it would be the right thing to do to tell the treuth about what’s going on in reference to Master P and his brother, C-Murder. One of the things I clearly wanna say again is Master P has done a lot for his brother including hiring an attorney for his brother. The attorney that his brother wanted — in all honesty, Master P didn’t want the attorney that his brother had gotten in jail for the simple reason that he sadi that the attorneys that he [Master P] has and that he knows, they can help get his brother free. But then again, Master agreed to pay for the attorney and not only did he agree to pay for the attorneys, he also paid for a private investigator for his brother. So all of this stuff saying in the media about Master P and for whatever reason I’m trying to get Master P to look bad in the media, I felt that it was right for me to come here and just tell the truth to the public about what’s going on in reference to Master P and his brother, C-Murder.”