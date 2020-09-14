What Does Caitlyn Jenner Have to Say About Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending?

Caitlyn Jenner uploaded a YouTube video revealing how she feels about the ending of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on early Monday morning. In the video, Jenner explains how grateful she was for the opportunity to have the show for 14 years and 20 seasons.

“I am so fortunate I have the best home movies in life,” Jenner said. “I have watched all my kids grow up on the network, and go through everything that they’ve gone through over the years – from marriages, to divorces, to kids now being born, to watching Kendall and Kylie grow up.”

Caitlyn Jenner Wasn’t Surprised About KUWTK Ending

“To be honest with you, in a lot of ways, it’s really sad that it’s over with,” she said. “For me as a parent, it’s really sad.”

Jenner released her heartfelt YouTube video just four days after she told The Morning Show in Australia (via Yahoo), “I heard it on the news! Nobody called me, I heard it through the media.” Even though she claims nobody told her the news, she also admitted that she wasn’t exactly surprised. She added, “Was I surprised? No.”

Even with nobody telling her, Jenner said she’s still emotional about the ending of an era. “The sad part is, all good things have to come to an end at some point,” she said. “I guess we won’t be keeping up with the Kardashians any longer – at least that show – I think you’re going to have to put up with them for awhile.”

Jenner Said the KUWTK Executive Producer Wasn’t Sold on the Idea of the Show

With the show coming to an end in 2021, Jenner couldn’t help but think about what KUWTK was like in the beginning. “I remember when we had our first meeting at E! and I remember the executive producer goes, ‘I don’t know if i really get it, but we’ll shoot six shows,'” she said. “We didn’t get four episodes in and they said okay we’ll go to twelve. Well it went from there and just kept building.”

But this isn’t the first and only time Jenner has recorded herself reminiscing over KUWTK memories. On her YouTube channel, Jenner has posted two reaction videos where she watches her favorite KUWTK clips and talks through what’s going on.

“I think I was involved with 420 [episodes], something like that, starting with the kids,” she said in one of the videos.

Jenner Revealed that Arguments on the Show Were Hard for Her

There are too many Kardashian arguments, sentimental moments, and dramatic situations to count.”There were some tough times, tough things the kids were going through, and I thought they were extraordinarily honest,” she said. “I mean yeah there were some fights and those fights were real. I kind of hated to see my kids go through that, but every show always ended when everybody makes up. It is family, and I think it made the family stronger.”

Throughout the years, the Kardashian and Jenner family dealt with quite the difficult situations and trying times. From Kylie envying Kendall’s modeling career to the iconic purse fight between Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob, to Caitlyn’s transition, there’s no shortage of opportunities for honest conversations.

“I know from my standpoint, I think some of the best conversations I had with my kids…were on the show,” she said. “The show kind of forced you to deal with a lot of the things that were going on. With the show being there, the cameras being there, you had to deal with it right then.

