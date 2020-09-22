WATCH: Captain Sandy Yawn Talks Malia White’s Sexuality in New Video

In a recently leaked Cameo video, Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn spoke about Bosun Malia White’s sexuality, claiming that she is gay.

On September 22, the Instagram account @shamelessstrumpet posted a Cameo video that Yawn had made for someone. Cameo is a platform where people can pay to get personalized videos from their favorite celebrities and stars. In the video, Yawn said about White, “Malia I think is secretly gay to be honest, that’s my opinion. Everybody in production thinks that.”

Yawn continued, covering her mouth and then saying, “Oh! This is gonna be public, isn’t it?” Yawn then laughs, saying, “Ooh, I crack myself up.”

Throughout this season, viewers have seen White gush over her boyfriend, Tom Checketts, who later joins her on the boat to replace the chef. Though White and Checketts have officially broken up, White has never made any mention of being gay. Yawn is openly gay and is public with her girlfriend Leah Shafer.

Malia White Has Responded to the Video

Shortly after Yawn’s video went viral, White fired back on her Instagram page. White posted a video of her own to her Instagram page to address the comments. In the video, White said, “Hey guys, it’s Malia. My personal life seems to be quite the topic at the moment. I am not on Twitter, I don’t do a lot of Instagram lives, so I thought I would send out a message in my own words.”

White continued, “Captain Sandy’s Cameo, I was just as shocked as everyone else. I’m not sure why my sexual orientation is being discussed in Cameo’s. First off, if I was gay, I would just like to say it should be my decision when and if to out it to the entire internet. But, no I’m not, and if I was, I would be openly proud to be gay, I’m a huge supporter of the community and yeah, I’ll just leave it at that.”

It is unclear what fans think of White’s response, as White has currently turned the comments off for that Instagram post.

Fans Seem Outraged About Captain Sandy Yawn’s Cameo

Captain Sandy is really the worst! — C.R.A.P.tv (@CrapTvPodcast) September 22, 2020

So far, many fans seem to be outraged and angry at Yawn’s Cameo. On Twitter, one user wrote, “I’m still surprised to see #CaptainSandy in that cameo. I had to watch it several times. We have never seen her like that. She’s def not herself. Can’t believe her opinion of Malia’s sexuality on camera. Wonder what the back story is on her doing that?” Another user wrote to Yawn on Twitter, “I just saw your Cameo saying you think Malia is a lesbian. Seriously wtf? Why would you do such a thing?”

Other fans decided to take matters into their own hands by Tweeting host Andy Cohen about the situation. One fan wrote to Cohen on Twitter, “@Andy is joking about someone’s sexual orientation something that is ok? Asking because @CaptSandyYawn made a cameo and thought she would be “cute” and out Malia. Whether it was a joke or has any truth or not, it’s not ok. Hold her responsible. She needs to NEVER come back.”

