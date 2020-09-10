Carole Baskin’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, 48 Hours: Suspicion takes a deep dive into the disappearance of Jack “Don” Lewis, Carole Baskin’s husband. The episode will be great for fans of Netflix’s Tiger King.

While the Netflix docuseries chronicled the feud between Joe “Joe Exotic” Schreibvogel and Carole Baskin, the episode of 48 Hours Suspicion will display new information in Lewis’ disappearance as correspondent Richard Schlesinger investigates.

Baskin was a surprise contestant for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, propelled to new celebrity heights by the docuseries, though many fans of the show believe that she actually had something to do with her husband’s disappearance.

Here’s what you should know about Carole Baskin’s kids and family:

1. Don Lewis Was Baskin’s Second Husband

SERIES PREMIERE: Join us tonight for “#48Hours Suspicion” as @SchlesCBS reports on the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s former husband. What happened to Don Lewis? https://t.co/qrIqscVo1R pic.twitter.com/jYj5arsivg — 48 Hours (@48hours) September 9, 2020

Though Baskin was married to Don Lewis at the time of his disappearance, he was not her first husband, and she was not his first wife. The couple met while Lewis was married to his first wife, Gladys Lewis Cross. He had four children with Gladys, three daughters and one adopted son.

At the time of their meeting in 1981, Baskin, who was then Carole Murdock, had fled her house after being attacked by her first husband Michael Murdock. Murdock had been Baskin’s boss from the time she was 17 years old, and the two married in April 1979. They had one daughter together, Jamie Veronica Murdock.

They began having an affair while they were still married, but in 1991, they both divorced their spouses and got married.

2. She Is Now Married to Howard Baskin

A Very Personal Message from Howard Baskin Regarding Netflix’s Tiger KingA Very Personal Message from Howard Baskin Regarding Netflix’s Tiger King Full story here: https://bigcatrescue.org/refuting-netflix-tiger-king/ This video is a personal one from me to our supporters to explain the deception that took place in making the Netflix series Tiger King and to thank you for the many expressions of support we have received. Most of you know me, but for any who don’t, I’m Howard Baskin, Carole’s husband, and her partner in operating the sanctuary. This video may be rather halting because I am not used to making them and had to start and stop at times. For those who don’t know, there was a documentary a few years ago called Blackfish that revealed abuse at Sea World and had a dramatic impact. Five years ago Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the people who made Tiger King, approached us saying they wanted to make the Blackfish of captive big cats. We have turned down a number of people who approached us wanting to film after the arrest of Joe Exotic because we didn’t feel we could trust them to do something meaningful instead of something sensational. We did a little homework on Eric and Rebecca. Eric had turtle sanctuary, so he had something of an animal welfare background. Rebecca showed us the resume one of their top production people. He had worked on another award winning animal advocacy documentary called The Cove that exposed the slaughter of dolphins Japan. So we trusted Eric and Rebecca when they said this documentary would expose the abuse that tiger cubs endure when used for petting and the miserable lives they lead in roadside zoos if they survive. We believed them when they said Joe Exotic would not be the main focus. We also believed Eric and Rebecca when they said they felt they had to mention the disappearance of Carole’s husband Don 23 years ago as part of the background on her life, but that it would be done respectfully and truthfully. Not only did they lie about that, they never even gave us the opportunity to respond to some of the false claims. In a way the series is about con artists. People like Joe Exotic and Doc Antle who con people out of their money by convincing them that petting tiger cubs does something for conservation. In my view the biggest con artists of them all turned out to be the directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. I believe they are totally devoid of integrity, that they don’t care at all about the animals, and that they clearly, clearly don’t care about the truth. In my opinion, as far as I can tell, all they wanted to do was make something as inflammatory and salacious as possible that Netflix would pay millions for. They betrayed not only us but also the animals. Some of you have had a chance to spend time with Carole in person. Anyone who spends an hour with Carole would come away knowing without any question that she had no role in Don’s disappearance and the stupid rumors Don’s family viciously spread to disparage Carole about meat grinders and septic tanks are just nonsense. I don’t have a way to arrange for each of you to spend that hour with Carole. So I thought the next best thing I could do try to show you who she is would be to share a minute or two of my personal experience by telling you a little bit about what it is like to be her husband and partner in this mission to stop big cat abuse. We are getting nasty messages from people who believe Joe Exotic when he said our cages are small. Those of you have visited know that our smallest enclosure is about the size of a small house, 1200 sf, and some are over an acre. You know that the weeds Joe refers to are the natural terrain our cats live in. That is in contrast to the tiny barren chain link prison cells at Joe’s zoo where the cats walk or pebbles. When journalist Robert Moor created the Joe Exotic podcast for Wondery, at the end he went through all of the lies Joe had told him. Tiger King doesn’t even tell people that when Joe was claiming to be a country western singer, he was paying Danny Clinton and Vince Johnson to write and sing the songs and Joe was just lip syncing. All that being said, there is still a silver lining in all this. The series is reaching millions of people who probably never had any idea of the disreputable nature of the people who operate these exploitative cub petting operations. Hopefully some of the viewers will come away realizing they should not support the abuse by patronizing these places. If you have taken the time to listen to this, I thank you. And mostly I thank you on behalf of Carole and myself and our staff and volunteers for your support during a time when we have to deal with this betrayal on top of dealing with the Corona Virus. With your continued support, we will put an end to the abuse of big cats in captivity! 2020-03-28T17:58:11Z

Carole Baskin is now married to Howard Baskin, and they have spoken out about what they deemed “unfair” portrayals of their family and Big Cat Rescue that took place during the Netflix documentary. In a video to their supporters, Howard Baskin talked about the impact the docuseries had on their family and their business.

He said that the makers of Tiger King said they wanted to make a documentary that revealed the way big cats were treated in captivity and hopefully make some change in the industry, but that is not what happened. Baskin added that they had turned down documentaries prior to the Netflix show because they did not believe most people would do anything “meaningful.”

“We also believed Eric [Goode] and Rebecca [Chaiklin] when they told us that, while they felt they had to mention the disappearance of Carole’s husband Don 23 years before as part of the context and background on her, that it would be done in a respectful and truthful way,” he said.

He added that he believed, in his opinion, that the makers of the documentary did not truly care about the animals they originally set out to help.

3. Baskin Has One Daughter

Shocking new information in the disappearance of tiger activist Carole Baskin’s former husband Don Lewis. @SchlesCBS investigates. Watch "#48Hours Suspicion," Wednesday at 10/9c. https://t.co/YdGKtL6Uj0 — 48 Hours (@48hours) September 8, 2020

Carole Baskin has one daughter, Jamie Veronica Murdock, who was born to Carole and her first husband.

Now, Jamie Murdock works as the president at Big Cat Rescue as well as as a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Volunteer Committee. According to the Big Cat Rescue website, Jamie is an award-winning photographer as well.

“Jamie is also a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and manages the sanctuary’s bobcat rehab program,” the website reads. “She has successfully raised, rehabilitated and released many wild Florida bobcats and leads expeditions into the release sites to track and camera trap wild bobcat populations.”

4. She Is an Only Child

Carole Baskin Husband Don Lewis New Details Exclusive https://t.co/FzGyOMIdMq — CaroleBaskin (@carole_baskin) September 7, 2020

Carole Baskin was born Carole Stairs Jones on June 6, 1961, at the Lackland Air Force Base in Bexar County, Texas.

According to thefamousdata.com, Baskin is an only child to parents Vernon Charles Stairs and Mary Barbara Jean Norris Stairs.

Baskin originally wanted to be a veterinarian, but she learned that sometimes that would mean euthanizing animals, which caused her to change her mind. She later dropped out of high school and moved to Florida.

5. Her Family Owns, Works at and Runs the Big Cat Rescue

Carole Baskin’s former husband disappeared in 1997. Now, a woman is coming forward with claims that her ex-husband may have been involved. Hear all the new details WEDNESDAY ON "48 HOURS SUSPICION." https://t.co/u22CqQ6oLL pic.twitter.com/sri0OseES0 — 48 Hours (@48hours) September 9, 2020

Not only does Baskin’s daughter work as the president of the Big Cat Rescue, but Carole and her husband are extremely involved with everything going on at the rescue as well, as Carole is the owner.

“Big Cat Rescue’s mission is to provide the best home we can for the cats in our care, end abuse of big cats in captivity and prevent the extinction of big cats in the wild,” the website reads.

Currently, Big Cat Rescue is not allowing visitors or offering private tours, though they do not know if they will ever resume doing general public tours again, according to the website. The site says they have laid off 10 of their 20 staff.

“Howard and Carole Baskin have stopped taking a paycheck as well, despite the fact that all of us are having to do twice the work to keep the sanctuary running,” the website says.

READ NEXT: When Will ‘NCIS’ Return for Season 18?