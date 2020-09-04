Carole Radziwill Weighs in on Dorinda Medley’s RHONY Exit

In a recent Tweet, former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill weighed in on Dorinda Medley’s departure from the show and had some not-so-nice things to say about production in the process.

In the August 25 Tweet, Radziwill wrote, “Dorinda was only “real” HW. So no more truth telling too. Trust me that’s a main reason cast is let go. Telling the truth & exposing fake cast members & their storylines & how its all manipulated by production. I will never tire of saying I told you so about Trump, and this.”

Dorinda was only "real" HW. So no more truth telling too. Trust me that's a main reason cast is let go. Telling the truth & exposing fake cast members & their storylines & how its all manipulated by production. I will never tire of saying I told you so about Trump, and this.😂😂 https://t.co/7CPgAEFDKe — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) August 25, 2020

In another Tweet that same day, Radziwill posted a photo of the two of them together as a tribute to Medley’s time on the show. Radziwill wrote, “And so it goes….#Rhony Fans will miss her quips, her humor, her in your face bulls*** detector & her intelligence. But what they will come to miss the most is her honesty and realness in a sea of mendacity. Onward, my love. @DorindaMedley“

Radziwill was a member of The Real Housewives of New York during seasons five through ten. She still remains close friends with Medley, as Medley hosted her in her Berkshires, Massachusetts home earlier in the summer.

Other Former Housewives Also Weighed in on Medley’s Exit

Carole Radziwill wasn’t the only former housewife who had something to say about Medley’s exit. During an August 26 interview on Us Weekly’s “Get Tressed With Us” podcast, Jill Zarin spoke about Medley’s departure. “I think Dorinda added a lot to the Housewives as a series and as a New Yorker,” Zarin said on Us Weekly’s podcast. “In other words, she was on longer than I was. I was only on [for] four seasons.”

And, according to Zarin, there may be hope for Medley’s success after The Housewives. “Definitely having the Housewives as the platform was definitely the way I was able to succeed. … If I didn’t have the business side of me, I don’t think I could have been successful.” Zarin said during the podcast episode.

Former Housewife Bethenny Frankel also had something to say about Medley leaving the show. Frankel paid tribute to her friend in an Instagram post on August 25, posting a photo of her and Medley in sparkling dresses. Frankel wrote in the caption, “Don’t let anyone or anything dull your sparkle. Don’t let the insecurities of others dull your sparkle. You will be missed…let the next chapter begin.”

Fans Were Not Expecting Medley to Leave the Show

Many Bravo fans were surprised by Medley’s exit, which she announced on her Instagram page on August 25. In the caption, Medley wrote, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

Medley continued, “I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip! Dorinda”

Medley joined the show in 2015, for the show’s seventh season, according to Entertainment Tonight.

READ NEXT: Why This Real Housewife May Lose Her Home