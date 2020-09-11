‘Bachelor’ Star Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

The seemingly amicable breakup between former Bachelor couple Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood has taken a turn for the worse. Cassie filed for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend in Los Angeles on September 11, according to documents obtained by TMZ.
It’s unknown exactly what caused the reality star to file for a restraining order or if a judge has signed off on it just yet. Cassie, 25, and Colton, 28, started dating in March 2019, after he jumped a fence to be with her during his cycle of The Bachelor. However, they officially announced their break-up in May.
Cassie shared the news of their split by posting a series of sweet throwback photos of the couple. She wrote, “First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives.”
View this post on Instagram
First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.
“With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Cassie continued. “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”
View this post on Instagram
Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.
Colton announced the split by posting a black and white photo of the couple looking out toward the ocean. He wrote, “It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”
Cassie & Colton Stopped Following Each Other on Instagram in August
The first sign that the former couple wasn’t remaining friends amid their break-up happened back in August when the two reality stars stopped following one another on Instagram.
Three months after their break-up, Colton not only stopped following Cassie on social media, but also her sister, Michelle Randolph. It seemed like an odd development since just over a week beforehand, Colton was singing Cassie’s praises during an interview with Reality Steve.
“Cass stayed extremely professional and extremely quiet about our breakup, which I was so happy and thankful for,” Colton said to Bachelor Nation expert Reality Steve while appearing on his podcast. “I even texted her. I said, man, I appreciate that. Like, thank you. What bugged me was the fact that the show took advantage of her.”
“I get very defensive over people I love, and I know Cass is a big girl and she could fight her own battles,” Colton continued. “But I just know her heart and she doesn’t want to rock the boat. And she loves people even if they abuse her, or even if they take advantage of her, which is what they did.”
Cassie Said Their Break-Up Had Nothing to Do With Coronavirus & Quarantine
While speaking to Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison in July for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever, Cassie clarified that quarantine and COVID-19 had nothing to do with their split. Colton announced he was sick from complications due to COVID-19 on March 20. During this time, he was quarantined with Cassie at her parents‘ house in Huntington Beach, California.
The former NFL prospect announced via Instagram, “I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self-quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.”
View this post on Instagram
Cass and I were trying to figure out how to help people out during this time. Besides making product donations, plasma/blood donations and saying thank you a million times to all of our front line medical professionals we want to help strangers out too. For the next 7 weeks I’m giving $1,000 away each week, to people just like you! Follow @coffeewithcolton to be entered now. Announcing every Sunday evening. #InThisTogether
On April 27, he thanked Cassie for being by his side throughout his sickness. He wrote:
I just want to take a second and thank this beautiful woman and her family for taking such good care of me. Not only physically, but mentally too (and I’m probably the most high maintenance patient). She’s hardworking, passionate, understanding, kind and has the biggest heart. Her family opened up their doors to us while we were in quarantine and through everything we stuck together. I have made a full recovery from the coronavirus and we managed to keep the entire family healthy as well.
Cassie told Harrison, “I think that whole experience of going through him having COVID and being with my family made us closer even,” and added that she had “no regrets” about her two-year relationship with Colton.
READ NEXT: J.J. Watt’s Wife Kealia Ohai Is Excited to Watch Texans Star ‘Dominate’