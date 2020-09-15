Chris Evans Breaks His Silence After Nude Photo Leak With Important Tweet

Actor Chris Evans spoke out for the first time on social media following the nude photo leak on his Instagram video on September 12. The Captain America star was playing “Heads Up” with his family and shared the video with his 5.7 million followers without trimming the clip, which then revealed a gallery of videos and pictures, including one which featured a photo of an erect penis.

On September 14, Evans finally broke his social media silence following the NSFW picture scandal. While he neither confirmed nor denied the nude photo was of him, he shared a very important message with all the new “attention” he had received online.

Evans said to his 14 million Twitter followers on September 14, “Now that I have your attention… VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

It’s completely on-brand for Evans to make this kind of encouraging political statement following the nude photo scandal. As for whether or not his millions of fans got to see his private parts — that shall remain a mystery.

The Actor’s Brother Scott Evans Joked About His Nude Photo Leak on Twitter

While Evans, 39, quickly deleted the video from his Instagram account on Saturday, it was too late. The brief clip had already been downloaded and shared on Twitter. While many users online questioned whether the picture was real, or even a photo of Evans, others expressed concern over whether the leak was intentional.

The Marvel superhero, who’s rumored to be dating actress Lily James, according to the Daily Mail, became the focus of some major internet memes and jokes following the leak.

Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

On Sunday, the actor’s brother, Scott Evans, joined in on the fun. He tweeted, “Was off social media for the day yesterday,” he tweeted on September 13. “So. What’d I miss?” He shared the same message on his official Instagram account.

A Photo of Evans’ Face & the Words ‘Guard That P****’ Was Also Spotted in the Video Leak

i think the real question is… why does chris evans have this in his own camera roll pic.twitter.com/Ow61LA4FNO — nika (@goslngs) September 12, 2020

Aside from the nude picture, another photo in the gallery caught the attention of users online: a picture of the actor’s face with thee words printed in front: “Guard that p****.” Fans found it hilarious that the Avengers star would keep a photo like that saved in his phone and jumpstarted a new thread of jokes and memes on Twitter.

chris evans shouldn't be ashamed of his nudes, he should be ashamed of having this photo on his camera roll pic.twitter.com/uyHRL38YpV — cony (@Iordoftheringss) September 12, 2020

TF IS THIS 😭😭😭💀 chris evans really just leaked his own gallery- pic.twitter.com/I4gO2Jues3 — 🍦 (@swiftsgiaw) September 12, 2020

One person tweeted, “Y’all are all worried about Chris Evans’ nudes being leaked when I’m still tryna figure out why this man has this photo in his camera roll…”

Evans Is Known for Posting Extremely Wholesome & Uplifting Messages on Social Media



Evans rarely posts on Instagram, but when he does it’s typically photos of his dog or posts about causes he supports. In July, Evans helped bring the public’s attention to Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy from Wyoming who saved his little sister from a dog attack.

The actor was moved after Bridger’s aunt, Nikki Walker, tagged him in her Instagram post. She wrote:

Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel

Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero. So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans. Spread love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKxeHcyPyk — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 16, 2020

Evans was quick to respond. In his video, he promises to send Walker an “authentic Captain America shield” for his impressive act of bravery.

