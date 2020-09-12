Chris Evans Accidentally Leaks Nude Photos in Instagram Video

Chris Evans appeared to accidentally leak nude photos while attempting to post an Instagram video on Saturday. The Captain America star was playing a game of “Heads Up” and shared the video with his 5.7 million followers without trimming the clip, which then revealed a gallery of videos, including one featuring a penis.

While Evans, 39, quickly deleted the video from his Instagram account, it was too late. The brief clip had already been downloaded and shared on Twitter. While many users online questioned whether the picture was real or not, or even his body part, others expressed concern over whether the leak was intentional or not.

The Marvel superhero, who’s rumored to be dating actress Lily James, according to the Daily Mail, became the focus of some major Internet memes and jokes following the leak. Evans has yet to publicly comment on the incident or authenticate the viral video.

WARNING: The jokes and visuals below are graphic in nature and for mature audiences only.

A Photo of Evans Face & The Words ‘Guard that P****’ Was Also Spotted in the Video Leak

Aside from Evans’ nude picture, another photo in Evans’ gallery caught the attention of users online: a picture of the actor’s face with thee words printed in front: “Guard that P****.” Fans found it hilarious that the Avengers star would keep a photo like that saved in his phone and jumpstarted a new thread of jokes and memes on Twitter.

One person tweeted, “Y’all are all worried about Chris Evans’ nudes being leaked when I’m still tryna figure out why this man has this photo in his camera roll…”

Evans Is Known For Posting Extremely Wholesome & Uplifting Message on Social Media



Evans rarely posts on Instagram, but when he does it’s typically photos of his dog, or supporting good causes. In July, Evans helped bring the public’s attention to Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy from Wyoming who saved his little sister from a dog attack.

The actor was extremely moved after Bridger’s aunt, Nikki Walker, tagged him in her Instagram post. She wrote:

Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel

Evans was quick to respond. In his video, he promises to send Walker an “authentic Captain America shield” for his impressive act of bravery.

