Chris Evans’ Fans Worry About His Anxiety After Nude Picture Leak

Some of Chris Evans’ fans worried about his anxiety after The Avengers star accidentally leaked nude images of himself on Instagram. The actor was playing the game “Heads Up” on September 12 when he shared a video with his 5.7 million followers. He didn’t trim the clip, which showed a gallery of videos and pictures at the bottom, including one that exposed a picture of an erect penis.

In the comment section under his most recent photo, fans flood the post, asking if Evans was OK. “I heard that you suffer from anxiety and I understand you even more for that,” one netizen wrote, garnering hundreds of likes. “I’m sorry for what happened, it was an accident. So, I’m hoping you’re not feeling bad about yourself right now.”

“Can you guys not talk about it :( he’s obviously embarrassed and suffers with anxiety,” another person added.

Evans, 39, abruptly removed the video from his Instagram account, but it had already started to go viral. The clip ignited Twitter, with users discussing if the photo was real and with others talking about if the leak was intentional.

Evans Almost Turned Down ‘The Avengers’ Because of His Anxiety

While appearing on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast “Awards Chatter,” Evans revealed he almost didn’t take on the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because he started experiencing crippling anxiety in 2007.

“It manifested in anxiety and a little stress,” he said, according to USA Today. “I’ve gotten a lot better at it now. But at the time, it’s hard to separate. It’s hard to know if the path you are taking is the wrong one because the way I’m feeling isn’t healthy.”

Things intensified in 2010 while he was filming Puncture and he wasn’t sure if he wanted to continue with acting anymore.

“It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set,” Evans recalled. “I really started to think, ‘I’m not sure if this (acting) is the right thing for me, I’m not sure if I’m feeling as healthy as I should be feeling.'”

Evans Decided To Take The Role Because He Didn’t Want to Make Decisions Based on Fear

Evans actually passed on doing a screen test for Steve Rogers for 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. He had been grappling with his mental health and didn’t want to put more pressure on himself, but then they offered him the role without him even testing for it.

That’s when Evans knew it was time to buckle down. He sought insight from friends, family and even his future co-star Robert Downey Jr. He didn’t want to be controlled by fear and ultimately decided to take the role. “It was the best decision I’ve ever made, and I really owe that to (Marvel CEO) Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake,” Evans said.

It also helped having co-star Chris Hemsworth around, who also struggled with anxiety. “Hemsworth and I were very new and we also had the standalone and so I think we shared in our anxiety, and at least that made it a little bit more comforting,” he said, as noted by Insider.

In a 2016 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, he said he originally turned down the role because he was scared. “There are parts of me that have a little social anxiety with this industry,” he said.

