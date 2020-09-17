Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals Baby’s Gender on Instagram: ‘Oops!’

Chrissy Teigen was chatting on her Instagram Stories on September 17 when she accidentally revealed the sex of her baby. Teigen, who already shares two children with husband John Legend; a daughter, Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, laughed off the gender slip once she realized her mistake.

The Cravings cookbook author and chef started to refer to her unborn child as a “he,” saying, “It’s so weird because the baby’s really really healthy. He’s big. He’s probably, oops! That was stupid.”

“Hahahahaha might as well tell you,” she captioned the post. Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, will soon welcome a second son to their family.

While Teigen was chatting on her Instagram Stories, the model was opening up about her prior pregnancy complications. “My placenta sucks,” she said.

“It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna,” Teigen continued. “With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times.”

Teigen Was Placed on Forced Bed Rest for Two Weeks During Her Third Pregnancy



Earlier this month, the Chrissy’s Court star revealed that she had been placed on bed rest during her third pregnancy. While taking it easy, Teigen didn’t realize that that meant she had to spend all her time in bed, as reported by ET.

“I didn’t really know that bed rest was in bed,” Teigen said on Instagram. “I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home. I thought it could be couch rest. But now I’m in trouble. Now, I need bed rest.”

Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours. Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds. On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2020

“It’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy,” she continued. “I feel good though. I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, pregnancy’s awesome!’ But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it’s not so awesome, but very happy to be carrying this baby.”

Teigen Assured Everyone That Her Baby Is ‘Growing Beautifully’

While Teigen described her placenta as being “super weak,” assured her 31.2 million followers that her baby boy is “growing beautifully.”

“Everything’s good,” she said. “I’m feeling really good, but my placenta’s really, really weak and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high risk.”

“This poor thing has been through so much already,” she continued. “We just have to get my placenta healthy again, and that means not moving so I’m on complete and total ‘don’t get out except to pee-pee’ bed rest.”

Teigen and Legend first announced her pregnancy in the singer’s “Wild” music video, which was released on August 13, 2020.

