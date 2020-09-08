Clare Crawley Now: Where Is the Bachelor Contestant Today?

Clare Crawley has been a staple character in the Bachelor franchise. She was on the Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, and – sort of – on the Bachelorette. Where is she today? Crawley’s life now is very different from her life during the Juan Pablo Galavis era.

Juan Pablo Galavis’ Season 18 finale of the Bachelor is replaying on September 7. It’s all part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! That’s sure to renew interest in Crawley because she’s a major figure in Juan Pablo’s season (warning: Stop reading if you don’t want to get spoilers).

As Bachelor fans know, Crawley didn’t go home with the rose. Juan Pablo ditched her for Nikki Ferrell. When she appeared on Juan Pablo’s season, Crawley was a hairdresser from Sacramento, California, according to US Weekly. After that point, Clare was Bachelor Nation’s lonely heart, never seeming to find her one true love. Until recently.

Ferrell and Galavis broke up in 2014. Juan Pablo would go on to marry Venezuelan television presenter Osmariel Villalobos, but they later divorced.



Reports Say Crawley Found Love on the Set of the Bachelorette & Left the Show

The Bachelorette has not yet confirmed this, but Entertainment Weekly says it learned that Crawley fell in love early on during filming of the Bachelorette. She was supposed to be the lead, but she didn’t want to continue on, and so Tayshia Adams took her place as the new Bachelorette.

According to ET, ABC has not confirmed this news, and both Crawley and Adams were spotted on the set. The site reports that she did share a kiss with two of the men during promos for the show and said, “I have so much to share, and I have so much to give, and I want that with a man.”

US Magazine reported the same information, saying that Crawley left the show after two weeks because she had fallen in love, and she was replaced with Adams.

The lucky guy is said to be Dale Moss, and supposedly Crawley and Moss are already engaged.

Crawley’s Abrupt Exit Shocked Producers, Reports Say

According to US Weekly, Bachelorette producers were shocked by Crawley’s abrupt exit from The Bachelorette. But judging from Crawley’s poor luck in finding love on the other shows, who can blame her?

“They were shocked by her choice,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Crawley refused to go on additional dates and wouldn’t leave her room.

On Instagram, Crawley has posted pictures showing her with her mom and enjoying the outdoors – but nothing with her new significant other.

Crawley did post a promo on Instagram.

On July 7, she wrote on Instagram:

Dear self- I want to thank you. You walked on so many difficult journeys these past few years. You fought battles- with those who love you, and with those whom you love. You were let down time and time again, but you didn’t let it shatter your faith in relationships, in love. You’ve had to prove your worth to those unworthy and you were broken – more than words can explain but you have been reborn. You found your true self and changed the meaning of your life – turning it into something beautiful, into something worth living! So, I want to say that I’m proud of you. I know how hard it has been. I cannot thank you enough for taking care of me. I promise that I will continue to take care of you too. Just keeping strong. For me. Keep going. Keep on fighting. You know you can do this. – Ruby Dahl

In November 2019, she wrote, “We all have our ups and downs and things in our lives that can weigh heavy on us. No one is exempt from this. But I hope you all have something in the midst of that -no matter what- large or small, that makes your soul catch fire and radiate out of your chest like sunbeams. So strong that others can’t help but feel it! Hold onto that. ❤️”

