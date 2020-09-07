Is Dairy Queen Open on Labor Day 2020? Hours & Menu Specials

Wanting to enjoy some delicious Dairy Queen for Labor Day 2020? Although many locations are open, the hours can vary by location and some local stores may be closed. Because of this, you’ll want to check your local Dairy Queen before heading out for Labor Day. There are also some great specials and promos that you can take advantage of today. Read on for more details.

Many Dairy Queen Locations Are Open for Labor Day

Many Dairy Queen locations are open for Labor Day, but it’s a good idea to check with your nearest location before heading over. A representative of Dairy Queen told Heavy that for most holidays: “The majority of Dairy Queen restaurants are independently owned by franchisees. To locate the address and hours of restaurants near you, please see our website, DQ.com.”

Find your nearest Dairy Queen through the locator and learn its hours here.

Hours vary widely from store to store. For example, a Dairy Queen in Grand Rapids, Michigan was closed over the weekend and is open on Labor Day from 3-8 p.m.

Note that depending on the circumstances in your region, how the store is operating may vary from location to location. Some may have dine-in eating available while others may still be drive-through only. If your local Dairy Queen is open, you can also order delivery if it’s available where you live. Grubhub and DoorDash often offer Dairy Queen delivery, for example. And these services also offer contactless delivery where you pay through the app and then the food is simply left on your doorstep. Some Dairy Queen locations offer drive-thru, takeout, or delivery services only.

Dairy Queen Specials

Although Dairy Queen sometimes gives away treats on Labor Day, there doesn’t appear to be a national chainwide event this year. But there are still a lot of fall specials that you can enjoy if you visit today. One of the fall specials right now is the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake. This is made of cookie butter, pumpkin puree, whipped topping, and nutmeg.

Let’s take fall up a notch with the NEW Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake. Delicious cookie butter combines with pumpkin to make this one shake you’ll fall for. Turn up for one today. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bAtq7H0U4A — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 2, 2020

Another option is the Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard or the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.

How do you get all the flavor of fall in one bite? It’s easy as pie with the NEW Caramel Apple Pie BLIZZARD treat or Pumpkin Pie BLIZZARD Treat. The pie flavors you love in a sweet fall treat. Grab yours today at DQ. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/BucwKH7tcz — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 1, 2020

In fact, Dairy Queen has an entire fall blizzard collection right now that you will love. Additional flavors include the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, the Choco-dipped Strawberry Blizzard, the Brownie Dough Blizzard, and the Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard.

Craving fall? Find it today on the NEW Fall BLIZZARD Treat Menu. With returning flavors like the always festive Pumpkin Pie BLIZZARD Treat and tasty, NEW flavors like the Caramel Apple Pie BLIZZARD Treat. All the fall flavors you crave, only at DQ. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/7syOZTH42T — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) August 31, 2020

Dairy Queen’s also offering a Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Basket right now.

In addition, the chain is offering you a chance to get a fall-themed phone background or listen to some fall-themed music from their playlist.

Looking for ways to sweeten the season while enjoying the NEW Fall BLIZZARD Treat Menu? Find a festive phone background with flavor inspired Fallpapers or treat your earbuds to some mmmusic with the DQ Fall Feels playlist. Jump into fall today with DQ! https://t.co/Xq7YnUcTIU pic.twitter.com/UARgYR0DJv — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) September 4, 2020

Take advantage of the opportunity here.

Don’t forget to join the DQ Fan Club here. You’ll get announcements about the Blizzard of the Month and news in your inbox.

If you download the app, you’ll get access to more exclusive deals. You can also order ahead on the app at participating locations and earn reward points.

However, if you’re in Texas, you’ll need to download the DQ Texas App instead for access to special deals in your area.

Get caught up in every delicious moment with all of the best Treats & Eats in Texas! Share your memories with us on our DQ® moments page for a chance to win a $10 gift card. https://t.co/CQIhxPJ6rW pic.twitter.com/Z4DDm9DaQu — Texas Dairy Queen (@DairyQueenTX) September 4, 2020

