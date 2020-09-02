Denise Richards Threatens To Reveal More In Brandi Glanville Scandal

During last week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season finale, Denise Richards threatened to expose her text messages with Brandi Glanville. Glanville has shown many of the messages exchanged between her and Richards but this is the first time that Richards has threatened to do the same. Throughout all of the affair allegations, Richards has continuously denied the claims that she hooked up with Glanville.

In her confessional interview, Richards implied that Glanville had edited the texts that she had shown the ladies previously. “There is an app that can revise text messages, so whatever Brandi has, I don’t even care,” Richards said during the August 26 finale, as noted by TooFab. Richards then continued, as noted by TooFab, “If I’m going to be put in a corner where I have to present text messages, not only will I present Brandi’s, I will also present Lisa Rinna and I don’t think either one of them want me to do that. But I will.”

During the August 19 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, during Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower, Glanville showed the other women text messages that she had previously exchanged with Richards. The text messages went as far back as one year, and in the quick close-up shot we saw of Glanville’s phone, there were words such as “honey,” babe” and “pretty mama” exchanged between the two of them.

Glanville Recently Responded To Richards’ Claims On The Finale

According to TooFab, Glanville responded to the claims and threats that Richards had made during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale during an episode of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered. Glanville maintained the fact that she wasn’t lying about the affair, and claimed that she could “barely use her iPhone,” according to TooFab.

“Do it, show them,” Glanville said on the podcast about Richards’ threat, as noted by TooFab. “I thought there weren’t any, what are you talking about? Please, I beg of you, show our texts! Show our texts! Show our texts! Come on.”

In an August 20 tweet, Glanville promised that the rest of the text messages between her and Richards would be shown at some point. Glanville wrote, “There are two years worth of texts so just be patient they will all be shown.”

Glanville Has Leaked Her Texts With Richards Before

While it is surprising that Richards would threaten to release her messages exchanged with Glanville, it’s not surprising that Glanville would offer to do the same. Glanville has already leaked a few conversations between her and Richards on her social media pages.

On July 26, Glanville posted a screenshot of one of her conversations with Richards to Twitter. In the leaked text messages that Glanville posted, Richards writes, “Patrick Muldoon is staying in the main hotel there is a room right next to him if you want your own Or I’m in a cottage and you’re welcome to stay with me to save $” Glanville then replies, “I can sleep on your couch if that’s cool with you? My producer is paying my flight and rental car. We will have fun. Excited! Heading to my therapist I will let you know when everything is booked.” To that, Richards responded, “Ok sounds good I’ll have them bring a bed in it’s a big room.”

