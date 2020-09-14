Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner’s Rumored Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Devin Booker is a Phoenix Suns NBA player and Kendall Jenner’s rumored boyfriend. Since April, Jenner and Booker have been spotted together and have since quickly sparked dating rumors. The private 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn’t officially confirmed or denied dating the 23-year-old NBA player.

While the two could be just friends, fans have noticed their super flirty comments back and forth on social media. After Jenner posted a video selfie on Instagram with the strawberry emoji, Devin commented, “I like strawberries.” Kendall responded to his comment with four more strawberry emojis.

From being a successful basketball player to having a past with an ex-Kardashian best friend, there’s a lot to unpack about Booker. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Booker Is a Successful Shooting Guard for the NBA Suns

After being drafted as the Suns’ 13th overall pick, Booker has been with the team since 2015. Booker has had a super successful career. In March of 2019, Booker became the youngest player in NBA history to have consecutive 50-point games back-to-back.

“It’s a blessing,” Booker said in a press conference. “It’s an honor, I say it every day, to lace it up and play a sport that I love.”

Unfortunately, Booker hasn’t competed since last week when the Suns lost to the Memphis Grizzlies after a tiebreaker playoff game. Since then, Booker has returned to spending more time in California.

2. Booker Has Been Linked to Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Best Friend

Booker and Jordyn Woods had a rumored relationship in early 2018, as reported by Whos Dated Who. Jenner and then boyfriend Ben Simmons even went on a double date with Woods and Booker in May of 2018, according to a TMZ story. The foursome got dinner at The Nice Guy before heading out for a late night afterwards.

Almost a year later on February 17, 2019 Woods reportedly kissed Khloe Kardashian’s then serious boyfriend and NBA player Tristan Thompson. Shortly after the rumors, Woods appeared on Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith. She told Pinkett-Smith, “On the way out, he did kiss me…Well, I was there until the sun went up… When alcohol’s involved, people make dumb moves and caught up in the moment.”

Beyond that date, Booker and Woods didn’t appear to have a super serious relationship. Two years after the double date, Booker and Jenner seem to have hit it off more than their original partners.

3. Booker And Jenner Broke Quarantine in April 2020 to Take a Road Trip

Booker and Jenner decided to take a road trip from Los Angeles, California to Sedona, Arizona together in April. “They took a road trip for some much-needed air,” a source told TMZ. The two traveled in Booker’s Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

The following month on Memorial Day, the two were seen driving near Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told People, “She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends. They’re just friends for now but you never know with Kendall.”

Before Booker, Jenner reportedly dated Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. Breakup rumors circulated in May of 2019, but the two welcomed the 2020 New Year together in Philadelphia, according to People. Fans also spotted the two in Miami this February.

4. Booker Is a Huge Drake Fan

Booker and the 33-year-old rapper have a serious bromance. Booker fans over Drake, but Drake also fans over Booker. In September of 2016, Drake wore a Booker jersey for a concert.

Earlier that summer, Booker attended a Drake concert in Toronto. The year before, in 2015, Booker celebrated a Suns buzzer-beater with the “Hotline Bling” dance. Booker told the NBA, “Drake’s my guy. We were just in Toronto recently. He looked out for me. Drake’s a good guy. He’s like a big brother to me. I just kind of showed him some love on that.”

Drake even mentions Booker during his feature in Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.” He raps, “See the shots that I took, wet like I’m Book,” which references Booker.

5. Kylie Jenner Has Been Hanging Out with Devin Booker Also

Ever since the Suns got eliminated from the NBA playoffs in early August, Booker has retreated to California and has since been spending lots of time with Jenner. On August 15, Jenner and Booker were spotted getting dinner together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, according to People. Jenner’s sister, Kylie Jenner, also joined the duo.

This dinner outing occurred only six days after fans noticed the two publicly flirting with each other via Instagram. This get-together had been the first time since Memorial Day that the two had been spotted out and about.

Besides traveling to Arizona, Booker loves to travel anytime he can. Recently, Booker has ventured to Colorado and various areas of California.

