Game of Thrones Star Diana Rigg Dies at 82

Legendary actress Dame Diana Rigg, who most recently played Lady Olenna Tyrell in HBO’s Game of Thrones, died at the age of 82, The BBC reported on September 10. A cause of death was not immediately known.

“She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time,” her agent told the BBC.

Rigg, who was nominated for one Golden Globe, was best known for her appearances in On Her Majesty’s Secret Server (1969), The Avengers (1965-1968) and The Painted Veil (2006), as noted by her profile on the Internet Movie Database.

In 1994, she won a Tony Award for Best Actress for her portrayal in Medea, where she performed in New York and London theater. “Ms. Rigg sees Medea as a woman of restless intellect,” The New York Times wrote in their review, according to Variety. “An orgiastic fervor informed Ms. Caldwell’s performance; she had a savage growl in her voice. A passionate sense of injustice propels Ms. Rigg, whose voice never entirely loses its intrinsic musicality.”

Rigg also received Tony nominations for her parts in Abelard and Heloise (1972) and The Misanthrope (1975). Rigg received eight Emmy nominations and won in 1997 for playing Mrs. Danvers in Rebecca.

When Rigg won the role of Emma Peel in The Avengers, she had actually taken over for another actress. Brian Clemens, the programme’s producer, wasn’t pleased with the way the original actress, Elizabeth Shepherd, was playing the role.

“She’s not a bad actress,” Clemens recalled of Shepherd, according to the BBC. “But she just didn’t have a sense of humour at all–that was essential in The Avengers. So we scrapped what we’d shot and got rid of her and then tested, and out of the tests came Diana Rigg, who was head and shoulders above everybody else.”