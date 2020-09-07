Are Dollar Stores Open on Labor Day Monday 2020?

Your favorite dollar stores are typically open for business on Labor Day Monday 2020. And, like most retail stores, they’re all offering special discounts and sales for the holiday. This includes Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree for Labor Day. These stores don’t always have the same hours nationwide, so be sure and call the location near you to double-check on the hours, especially with things in constant flux because of the pandemic.

Dollar General on Labor Day 2020

Dollar General stores are typically open for Labor Day, but store hours can vary. A Dollar General representative told Heavy about most holidays: “Store hours by location are available on our website here: https://www.dollargeneral.com/store-locator.html.”

A representative of Dollar General told Heavy that Dollar General still requires that employees and customers wear masks. The requirement went into place on July 20, and the company’s website still lists the requirement online too. Exceptions are made for health conditions, when masks aren’t recommended due to age, or for state or local law exemptions.

Sneeze guards have been installed at checkout registered in many locations, and hand sanitizer is provided. Social distancing has been implemented and floor space markers are in place.

Dollar Tree on Labor Day 2020

Dollar Tree stores are typically open on Labor Day. A Dollar Tree representative told Heavy previously regarding holiday hours in general: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

In other words, you’ll want to call your local Dollar Tree or look up the hours online just to make sure your location is participating in the extended hours. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Dollar Tree stores are still dedicating the stores’ first operational hours to at-risk customers such as senior citizens, people with pre-existing conditions, and pregnant women. Some stores have also modified hours to provide adequate time for cleaning and restocking.

The website also notes: “To best help protect one another, and in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are requiring all Associates, customers and vendors to wear face coverings when inside our stores. The Company is providing face coverings to Associates.”

This is a change from July, when the chain’s website read that masks were only required on customers when required by state or local laws. The new change requiring masks was implemented in early August.

Dollar Tree has implemented many policies during the coronavirus outbreak. They include plexiglass guards at cash registers, associate health screenings, cleaning protocols, and social distancing.

Family Dollar on Labor Day

Family Dollar stores are typically open on Labor Day. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, individual store hours may vary, so you should call your local Family Dollar to find out for certain what the store’s hours are. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

In addition, the first hour that the stores are open are often still dedicated to at-risk customers, including senior citizens and those with pre-existing conditions, and women who are pregnant.

A Family Dollar representative told Heavy previously regarding holiday hours in general: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015, so their policies on masks and COVID-19 are the same.

Specials

Dollar General has a lot of great digital coupons right now. You can also check out their weekly ad here.

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here.

Dollar Tree’s weekly ad is here.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates