TikTok Star Donelij Speaks Out After His Account Was Banned

Chris, who’s garnered over 2.7 million fans as @Donelij on TikTok, is speaking out after his accounts were removed from the popular app following accusations that he was posting homophobic and transphobic content. The 17-year-old tried making a new account under the handle @donelijimnot, but TikTok has since removed that account as well.

Chris rose to fame on TikTok for his comedic facial expressions. He never talks during his videos — most of Donelij’s content are videos of him reacting to other videos or guests. While millions of fans find it hilarious how Chris suddenly switches from a smile to a frown face, after a gay or transgender person co-stars in a video, Donelij’s followers allegedly then go harass those users.

Donelij TikTok Compilation (😀😐 Guy)Get The Best Gaming Equipment Here: https://bit.ly/2WRjnk6 The Best Quality Merch: Get Memes Apparel here: http://bit.ly/ChampagneDakiMemesMerch Get Anime Apparel here: http://bit.ly/ChampagneDakiAnimeMerch Use code "TIKTOK5" for an Extra 5% discount ($49+)! Use code "TIKTOK10" for an Extra 10% discount ($99+)! For Business/Credits or Submissions: champagnedaki26@gmail.com #funnytiktoks #tiktokmemes #tiktokcompilation donelij, donelij tiktok, notdonelij, donelij tiktok ban, tiktok, donelij ban, james charles, james charles tiktok, james charles tiktok compilation, 6IX9INE, 6ix9ine gooba, 6ix9ine live, 6ix9ine instagram live, 6ix9ine comeback, ok boomer girl, neekolul, ok boomer girl , ok boomer tiktok, online school trolling, online school, online trolling, online class trolling, simp,simp tiktoks,tiktok vine,vine=tiktok,tiktok=vinetiktok, funnny tiktoks, tiktoks,tik toks that,compilation,funny,ironic,tik tok meme comp,funny tik toksvideos,tiktok,V20,V26,v22,tiktok cringe comp, tik tok cringe compilation, tik tok musically, funny tik tok videos, funny musically videos, funny musically fails, funny tik tok fails, tiktok meme compilaton, tik tok meme compilation, funny tik tok duets, tik tok funny videos, pewdiepie tiktok,funny tik tok duets,ironic tik tok videos,ironic tik tok twitter,ironic tik tok compilation,tik tok challenge,tik tok badboys,tik tok trolls,cringey tik tok compilation,meme,memes,dank memes,pewdipie tik tok trolls,tik tok troll compilation,pewdiepie tik tok reupload,tik tok fails hilarious 2020-09-04T14:03:23Z

On September 4, two days after his original account was removed from TikTok, Chris defended himself and his video content. “I want people to know I’m not homophobic or transphobic, he told The New York Times. “The facial expressions I make in my videos are jokes. I myself didn’t think of them as offensive, but I can see how people would take it that way and I don’t want them to feel that way.”

Rob Anderson, 32, who has 904,500 followers on Tiktok, said he that he received death threats after merely speaking up about Donelij’s controversial videos.

@heartthrobert Taking break from TikTok for a bit. Please watch until the end. ♬ original sound – heartthrobert

“It’s a vicious, intense relentless form of harassment and it’s endless,” Anderson told The New York Times of Donelij’s followers. “These people go through all of your social channels, find any information about you — they sent gay slurs to my agent. It doesn’t stop, it doesn’t go away one day and leave.”

Chris, whose Instagram account remains active, also said that he is no stranger to online harassment. “I get called the N-word, monkey, in my DMs, people saying they’re going to kill me when they see me.”

TikTok Stars Accused Chris of Not Telling His Fans to Stop the Harassment

@goopie and he got verif im so done wth ♬ original sound – goopie



Tiktok user @goopie, whose real name is Louie, 19, and has 1.1 million followers, shared his message for Chris on the app. Louie said, “Your fanbase harasses literally everyone you duet, and you’ve done nothing about it. Whenever he gets called out he uses the argument that he’s just making a face. But Chris, even though you’re being as vaguely homophobic as possible, you’re still being homophobic.”

“Every time you duet an LGBTQ creator, your fans go to them and leave hate comments, leave harassment, awful things are said to these people,” Louie continued. “That alone should get you to stop. It’s basically a transphobic/homophobic harassment ring that’s about 2.5 million people big.”

i don’t understand why donelij’s “fans” think he’s not homophobic/transphobic for duetting lgbt people’s tiktoks and frowning as soon as they show they’re gay or trans… imagine if someone grinned when people were in a tiktok then started frowning as soon as POC come onscreen… — ‏ً (@tcpazs) September 2, 2020

In response to the backlash, Chris told The New York Times, “A percentage of my followers are trolls and I feel like they do this because they like getting adrenaline on the internet. I’ll just keep on trying to get my fans to change their ways. I’m trying my best to get my fans to stop doing what they’re doing.”

Numerous Internet Personalities & Fans Continue to Defend Chris Online

Because Chris doesn’t actually say anything in his videos, not everyone supports Tiktok’s ban on his content. Popular Internet personality Keemstar, whose real name is Daniel Keem, called for TikTok to “unban Donelji right now… Apparently, a bunch of psychopaths on Tiktok were calling for him to get canceled because he was reacting to a video where there was a transgender person and they didn’t like his facial expressions? He doesn’t’ even say anything!”

Keemstar also claims those reporting Donelij’s are racist. “He didn’t do anything wrong… He was literally banned based on his facial expressions… the face of a young black man. it appears to me that flagged his account, tried to get him banned, did get him banned are racist.”

They really banned/canceled donelij on tiktok for literally (I kid you not) making 2 facial expressions (😀-😐) while reacting to videos. People are so SOFT nowadays its actually embarrassing to be born in this Gen. In 5 years you're going to get canceled for literally yawning — Genesis (@ProGenesis) September 3, 2020

A change.org petition entitled, “Free @donelij” has garnered nearly 5,500 signatures as of Friday night.

A spokesperson for TikTok released the following statement on the controversial situation:

We are committed to promoting a safe and positive app environment for our users. Our Community Guidelines outline behavior that is not acceptable on the platform, and we take action against behavior that violates those policies, including by removing content or accounts. We also offer a number of features to help users control their online experience, including options to report inappropriate content, limit and filter comments and block users.

READ NEXT: Cheer’ Star La’Darius Marshall Is Safe After Posting Alarming Message