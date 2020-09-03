Why This Real Housewife May Lose Her Home

On August 25, Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley announced that she would be leaving the show following Season 12, but could her exit have a bigger effect on other things in personal life, like her house?

According to Page Six, it looks like it just might. According to sources at Page Six, a few years after Medley had joined the cast, “Medley signed a contract to live in a three-bedroom apartment in the tony Oriana building on Sutton Place in return for promoting it.” This means that Medley lived “rent-free” in her apartment, but now that she’s off the show, the deal may be in question. Medley still lives in the building, but the source said that “they’re not aware if, or how, the deal was renegotiated after the initial one-year contract was signed.”

“She’s a very shrewd business person,” another source told Page Six. “She’s very good at leveraging her platform.” The apartment has been featured a few times during this season of The Real Housewives of New York, like when Medley hosted the other ladies for a tea party. Medley frequently gushed over her apartment on the show, and has even shown it off in videos on Bravo’s YouTube channel. However, it seems like Medley has been primarily staying in her home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Medley Frequently Posted and Tagged Photos of Her Apartment on Instagram

Whenever Medley posted a photo of her apartment on social media, she usually tagged the location with the name of her apartment building, “Oriana NYC.” In an Instagram post from May 27, Medley gushed about the service in her building. Medley wrote in the caption, “Went to NYC briefly and remembered how much I miss my beautiful building @oriananyc. I want to thank all the hardworking people that have kept it all going during my absence!” In the photo’s caption, Medley used the hashtags, “#lovemybuilding,” and “#noplacelikehome.”

On February 1, Medley also posted a photo to Instagram of her closet, and tagged her apartment building as the location. Medley tagged the apartment yet again in an October 2019 Instagram post, as she showed off a new car rental.

Medley Announced Her Exit From the Show on Instagram

Medley announced that she would be leaving The Real Housewives of New York recently in an Instagram post. In the caption, Medley wrote, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

Medley continued, “I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip! Dorinda”

Medley joined the show in 2015, for the show’s seventh season, according to Entertainment Tonight.

