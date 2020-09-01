Is Bravo Having Second Thoughts About Firing Dorinda Medley?

Is Bravo having second thoughts about firing Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley?

A Bravo rep told Page Six on August 29, “Dorinda is on a pause and the door remains open.” Originally, a source told the publication that her exit was a “mutual decision” between Medley and the network, but multiple outlets later reported that Medley, had actually been fired from the show for being a “mean drunk.” However, now, it seems like there may be a possibility that Medley is allowed back on the air, but no final decision has been made to bring her back on.

Medley joined the show in 2015, for the show’s seventh season, according to Entertainment Tonight. She appeared on the show as a full-time housewife until Season 12. The reason behind why she will no longer be on the show remains unclear.

Medley Announced Her Exit Via Instagram

On August 25, Medley shocked Real Housewives of New York fans as she announced her departure from the show on Instagram. In the caption, Medley wrote, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

Medley continued, “I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip! Dorinda”

Many of Medley’s fellow castmates seemed sad to see her go, and posted photos on their social media pages as a tribute to her. Sonja Morgan posted a photo of her and Medley in matching bathing suits to Instagram, writing in the caption, “What’re we doing here without Dorinda? Watching to see what the next chapter is for the Queen of ‘Making It Nice’ and who always speaks her mind. Sending all my love.”

A Source Says That Medley Was Fired From The Show

Though there have been mixed reports about why Medley will not be returning to The Real Housewives of New York, one source told Page Six on August 25 that Medley was actually fired. A source told the publication that she was let go because she had become a “mean drunk” on the show, as viewers had seen her make off-handed comments to her costars Luann de Lesseps and Tinsley Mortimer.

The source said to Page Six that Medley allegedly did not apologize for her mean comments. “If she’d have said [at the end of the season], ‘Look — I’ve been depressed and that’s why I’m acting like this,’ or, ‘I miss my [husband, Richard, who died in 2011],’ and said she’d work on it, I think it would have been different,” the source said.

According to Page Six, Medley was not expecting the news, and she was “blindsided” by it. Apparently, when she got the call, she was filming an episode of ABC’s “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

