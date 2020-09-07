Is Dunkin’ Donuts Open on Labor Day 2020?

Happy Labor Day 2020! If you’re looking for a treat or a boost of caffeine today, Dunkin’ Donuts is one of your options because the franchise is among those staying open for the holiday. The chain is also launching a new initiative to help customers earn free drinks. Read on for more information.

Check With Your Local Dunkin’ Store to Confirm Specific Hours

Dunkin’ Donuts franchises typically remain open for federal holidays and Labor Day is no exception. However, it’s worth checking with your local store before stopping by.

A spokesperson for the coffee chain told Heavy: “Dunkin’ store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Labor Day, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.” Find locations here.

Dunkin’ is one of the most popular coffee providers in the industry. The company has more locations than any other coffee chain except for Starbucks. There are more than 8,500 Dunkin’ stores in 41 states, according to the chain’s website, as well as 3,200 international restaurants.

Dunkin’ also boasts on its website that in 2017, the chain sold 60 cups of coffee every second. That added up to about two billion cups over the entire year. Dunkin’ also sells nearly three billion donuts each year worldwide, according to Taste of Home magazine.

Dunkin’ Is Launching ‘Member September’ on Labor Day

Dunkin’ Donuts is not offering any Labor Day-specific deals or discounts. But the franchise is kicking off a new program called “Member September.” Customers who are signed up for DD Perks will have the option to earn bonus reward points three days per week.

“Mobile Mondays” are all about promoting the chain’s app. Members will earn 100 bonus points when they order ahead on the Dunkin’ App on September 7, 14 and 21.

Extra points on Thursdays are specific to drink orders. On September 10, 17 and 24, members will receive four times the regular points on hot, iced and frozen drinks. Dunkin’ is referring to this day of the week as “Sippin’ Thursdays.”

Customers are offered an extra incentive to order food on Saturdays, which the chain is calling “Snackin’ Saturdays.” DD Perks members will receive triple the amount of reward points on all food items on September 12, 19 and 26.

There is a limit of 100 bonus points offered each day. Dunkin’ also explained on its website that the “Member September” deals do not apply to Brew at Home coffee, bottled drinks, Box O’ Joe and Box O’ Hot Chocolate.

DD Perks Customers Earn Points Toward Free Drinks

DD Perks is Dunkin’s customer rewards program. As explained on the coffee chain’s website, shoppers earn five points for every $1 spent. Customers receive a free beverage once they reach 200 points. The “Mobile Mondays” September deal is likely to attract a lot of attention since that promotion earns a customer 100 points on a single order.

DD Perks members can also set up up a prepaid account in order to get through the checkout line faster. However, this is only an option. Customers can pay with cash, credit or debit cards as well.

