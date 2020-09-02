‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Cast Revealed With Some Major Stars in the Mix

Dancing With the Stars season 29 premieres on September 14 at 8/7c on ABC; ahead of the premiere, the complete DWTS cast was announced on Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the reveal on Good Morning America has to look a little different this year, with the stars getting revealed remotely.

In the weeks leading up to the big cast reveal, all of the season’s pro dancers were announced on GMA. The 2020 professional dancers are Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Britt Stewart, and Emma Slater.

ABC also announced a few of their cast members to generate excitement for the new season in advance of their full cast announcement. The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe was the first cast member confirmed; Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean was confirmed at the end of August.

Get to know all of the stars of Dancing With the Stars season 29 below:

Vernon Davis

Former NFL athlete and Superbowl champion Vernon Davis was invited to join the DWTS in the past, so it’s been a long time coming for Davis to take the ballroom floor. Over video call, Davis showed off his “signature move.”

Skai Jackson

Actress Skai Jackson, who got her start on the Disney television show Jessie, is the season’s youngest competitor. She is only 18 years old, and just graduated high school.

Johnny Weir

This is not Weir’s first celebrity talent competition; he previously competed as “The Egg” on The Masked Singer. Weir said his time on the ice, his ability to emote to a song, and his athletic strength will help him on the dancefloor, but dancing is going to be an entirely different skill to learn.

Nelly

Nelly said his honest first reaction to being asked to compete on DWTS was “Hell yeah, let’s do it.” He said he’s not sure how he’ll do as a dancer, since he believes he has “two left feet, and two right ankles.”

Carole Baskin

Baskin said she was “villainized” by Tiger King, and that the show missed the ball by not focusing on the cats. She said her plan as a contestant on DWTS was to keep the cats at the forefront. When she was asked if she’s competitive and if her fellow contestants should be worried about her, she replied, “I am competitive, but I am competitive with myself.”

Chrishell Stausse

Chrishll Stausse stars in the hit Netflix real estate show Selling Sunset. Talking about her dancing potential on Good Morning America, Stausse chose words she said they use in real estate to describe the less-than-impressive homes, saying she’ll bring “unique and charming” qualities to the stage.

Nev Schulman

Schulman said he’ll use his experience helping people navigate heartbreak on his show Catfish to help his competitors get through their own heartbreak and loss throughout the competition.

AJ McClean

Backstreet Boys star AJ McClean said he was going to bring some of his boy band moves to the competition, adding that his (unnamed) partner is already warning him not to drop his arm and break his frame on the dance floor.

Monica Aldama

Monica Aldama rose to fame as a coach on the reality show Cheer.

Jesse Metcalfe

Actor Jesse Metcalfe was invited to join DWTS in the past but turned it down previously. When asked what made him change his mind this time, Metcalfe said, “I really just feel that it’s a totally new landscape in the entertainment industry… It’s sort of wide open for you to do whatever you want.” He referred to himself as a “non-dancer,” but that he wants to leave the show with a new skillset and hopefully get a role on Broadway after.

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Bristowe said she has her eyes on AJ McClean and Johnny Weir as her main competition.

Jeannie Mai

Anne Heche

Justina Machado

Charles Oakley

While the celebrities’ professional dance partners were not revealed on Good Morning America, the pros were announced on the morning show ahead of the big cast reveal. The season 29 pros are Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Britt Stewart, and Emma Slater.

One major cast change this season is the show’s host. Supermodel and America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks is taking over, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

The season 29 premiere of Dancing With the Stars airs on September 14 at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: Simon Cowell AGT Update: Is He Coming Back to Judge? When Will He Return?