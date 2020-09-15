DWTS 2020 Spoilers: Partners & Pairings Revealed on Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars season 29 premiered on September 14. While the cast was revealed in advance of the season premiere, fans were not informed of the celebrity and pro dancer pairings until night 1 of the competition.

AJ McClean & Cheryl Burke

Former Backstreet Boy AJ McClean was paired with Cheryl Burke. Of his pairing choice, McClean said, “I think she’s gonna push me. I’m stoked!” Burke admitted that, between Backstreet Boys and N*Sync, she thought N*Sync was the better dancing group; McClean said Burke and his wife were on the same page in that regard.

The pair performed a jive for their first dance, and judge Derek Hough praised the potential for their “great partnership.” They received 6s across the board for a first score of 18.

Chrishell Stause & Gleb Savchenko

Actress and Selling Sunset reality star Chrishell Stause was partnered this season with Gleb Savchenko. She told Savchenko that she thinks dancing on the show will be “way harder” than selling real estate.

Judge Bruno Tonioli told Stause that a lot when wrong during her Tango, while Carrie Ann Inaba told her she has “lots of potential,” adding, “I’m excited to see what you bring next week.” Stause got two 4s and a 5 for a total of 13 points out of 30.

Vernon Davis & Peta Murgatroyd

Former NFL star Vernon Davis will be competing alongside professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd. Davis said from the moment he stepped into the rehearsal space to meet Murgatroyd “The synergy was there, her vibe was infectious.”

Davis only retired from the NFL last year, so competition is not new to him. For his first dance of the season, he and Murgatroyd performed a Foxtrot to “All of Me” by John Legend. Inaba told Davis his first dance was impressive, complimenting his “stage presence” (though she said she was going to dock a point for a lift); Hough was also impressed, pointing out how “smooth” Davis is on the dance floor. Their Foxtrot earned them a score of 17.

Anne Heche & Keo Motsepe

Actress Anne Heche said she “always dreamed [she] would be on Dancing With the Stars,” and said she was “humbled” to be partnered with Keo Motsepe. She said she thinks she got “the best partner.”

Heche and Motsepe performed a Cha-Cha for the premiere. Hough commented on how “clean” and “neat” her first dance was but offered constructive criticism that she needs to remember to complete each move before she moves on to the next. Tonioli told her she needed more hip action in her moves. They scored an 18 out of 30.

Jeannie Mai & Brandon Armstrong

Co-host of The Real and Holey Moley, who said she’s been watching DWTS since season 1, Jeannie Mai was paired with Brandon Armstrong. Though Mai said she doesn’t have any prior dance experience, Armstrong pointed out how “feisty” she is.

Mai and Armstrong danced an upbeat Salsa in matching lime green costumes.

