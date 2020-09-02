WATCH: Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Star in Kanye & Tyga’s ‘Feel Me’ Music Video

Kanye West and Tyga collaborated on the track, “Feel Me” back in 2017, however an official music video for the song was not released until Wednesday. On September 2, Eli Russell Linnetz, the music video’s director posted the footage himself on YouTube, revealing new racy footage of West’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, and Tyga’s then-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Both Kim and Kylie wear bleach blonde wigs in the music video, and while never appearing together on the screen, each has lengthy vignettes in which they’re dancing in nothing but a tank and thong underwear. While Kanye and Tyga make brief appearances in motocross outfits, most of the video stars the two blonde-wigged make-up moguls.

It’s not clear why Linnetz chose to release this music video three years after “Feel Me” was originally released. The director shut off the comments sections for the music video on his YouTube page. Neither Kanye, Tyga, Kylie, or Kim have yet to publicly comment on the music video’s unexpected premiere.

