‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion Rents Wing for $30 a Night

Want to live like a millionaire for only $30 a night while immersed in old-school hip-hop nostalgia? Who doesn’t? And Will Smith is just the person to make it happen.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the start of Smith’s hit sit-com, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Smith made arrangements with the owner of the mansion to open up a wing of the home to two guests at a time for one night stays, according to The NY Post.

According to a post on Airbnb that says it’s written by Smith, “It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place. My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!”

Perks Include Dinner on Silver Platters, Playing Basketball in the Bedroom & the Use of Turntables to Spin ‘Throwback Classics’

According to the Airbnb ad, perks for guests include wearing clothes from Smith’s (fake) closet that mimick his character’s looks on the show — a combo of athletic wear and preppy-plaids, hanging out poolside on luxurious lounge chairs, “lacing up a fresh pair of Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom (you read that right—IN the bedroom) and spinning throwback classics all night on turntables just like DJ Jazzy Jeff’s,” and since there won’t be access to a kitchen, meals will be provided and served on silver platters.

The ad also says they’re following all the COVID-19 mitigation suggestions, including adhering to Airbnb’s enhanced cleaning protocol, requiring mask-wearing upon arrival, and keeping the experience private. Guests will have the wing and other included amenities to themselves.

That’s why you should make sure you go with your most fun person — because no other guests are allowed — and definitely no parties.

The House is Actually in Brentwood – Not Bel-Air, But Smith Says the Mansion Helped Launch His Career

Smith wrote on the Airbnb post:

I’m Will Smith, actor, producer, rapper, philanthropist, prince… and now Airbnb host (thanks to the mansion’s owners who are allowing me to list it!). Some may say I’ve done it all, but I’ve never opened the doors to a wing of the iconic mansion that helped launch my career. It holds a lot of special memories for me and my friends, and I hope you’ll leave with memories (and a dope handshake!) to last you well beyond your stay.

Smith nor any of the other cast will be there to greet guests, but they can expect to get a virtual welcome from DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The home, which was built in 1937, was only used for exterior shots, according to Drone World, who posted a video of an aerial view of the mansion on YouTube. They also report that it was during the shows 6 season run that Smith met his long time wife, Jada Pinkett.

Another fun-fact, the mansion isn’t actually in Bel-Air. It’s in Brentwood, California. A not-so-fun fact- all the dates to rent the wing of the mansion are already booked.

