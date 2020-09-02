Garcelle Beauvais Addresses Claims She Owes $5K to Charity

In a September 2 Instagram story, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais addressed the rumors that she owes $5000 to Kyle Richards’ charity fundraiser.

In the video, Beauvais says, “Hey guys, I want to take a few moments to say my piece if you will. You guys know I’m a straight shooter, I say it like it is, I try to speak my truth always. I got called out at the reunion of Beverly Hills saying that I bid for a charity event and did not pay for it.”

Beauvais continued, “I hope you guys know better than that. It fell through the cracks innocently, I was traveling all over the world last year, and it innocently fell through the cracks. Why wouldn’t I pay for something that I bid on? This is my character, this is my integrity, I don’t play around when it comes to things like that. I wanted to set the record straight. I know the show is about drama, but when it comes to who I am as a person, I don’t play around with things like that.”

Beauvais posted this before the premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion, which airs on September 2 at 9/8c.

Garcelle Beauvais Instagram story, Sept. 2 pic.twitter.com/HBPkdHnupR — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) September 2, 2020

Richards Accused Beauvais Of Not Paying During The Reunion

In a preview of the season 10 reunion posted by Bravo, Richards accuses Beauvais of not paying the $5,000 that she pledged to donate to charity during Richards’ party later in the season. “You came to my charity event, raised your paddle to donate $5,000 and never paid!” Richards says to Beauvais in the preview, as noted by People.

The two then get into it, as Beauvais seems confused by Richard’s claims. “I only said nice things about you,” Richards says to Beauvais, as noted by People. “Kyle, stop,” Beauvais fires back, as noted by People. “I’ve seen your tweets!”

Richards and Beauvais Have Been Feuding This Season

Throughout much of this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards and Beauvais have been feuding with each other. During the beginning of the season, Beauvais told Richards that she didn’t feel “as close of a connection with her” as the other ladies. Beauvais also threw some shade at Richards during Episode 8, where she was making a speech at the Los Angeles Mission. In her speech, Beauvais said, as noted by Bravo, “I want to say thank you to that table over there, everybody who supports me, loves me. My new best friends. Some of them, not so much, but we’ll figure that out.”

After the episode, Beauvais explained her comments to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, “Listen, you have to keep it real,” Beauvais said to The Daily Dish. “And we’re not all going to be best friends right off the bat, right? So, that’s kind of how I felt. I felt like I knew some of them and some of them we hit it off right away and others not so much.”

During an April 29 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Richards said that their issues would be addressed at the reunion. “I thought we got along really well,” Richards said on Watch What Happens Live, as noted by Bravo. “So now I know what I’m dealing with. So I guess we will address this at the reunion.”

READ NEXT: What Erika Girardi Thinks of Denise Richards Today