How Much Money Do ‘MAFS’ Stars Olivia & Brett Make?

Married at First Sight star Olivia makes more money than her new husband Brett, but just how much more is that?

Heavy reached out to Olivia, a practicing nurse practitioner in New Orleans, and she said she brings in a six-figure salary. Brett works in information technology at a courthouse, something he’s been doing for a year. As noted by Screen Rant, the typical New Orleans IT worker earns $40,000 yearly. The information seems likely, considering Brett told Olivia on their honeymoon that she makes more than double his salary and said “it’s a massive turn on that you’re loaded.”

Brett Acts Different When They’re Alone

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEU640oJAYk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

During one of the first fights they had, which was on the last night of their honeymoon, Brett seemed concerned about the cameras being there. The fight ended with Olivia walking away and with them both promising to work on their communication once they headed back to New Orleans, but during an episode of Unfiltered with host Jamie Otis, the MAFS after show, Olivia admitted that Brett acts different when the cameras aren’t there.

“I think Brett definitely acts differently,” Olivia said, as noted by Reality TV World. “When it’s just Brett and I, I think he’s a little more genuine and just a touch more real. I think when he’s in a group setting, I feel like he lacks some confidence and maybe he tries to, like, one-up himself and kind of one-up everybody.”

The nurse practitioner added, “So I’m just really trying to figure out who he is — which Brett is he? Because they’re all a little different.”

The fight originally broke out after the cast was asked to rate their marriages. Olivia gave hers a seven out of ten and Brett refused to answer, saying it was “trivializing,” “so stupid” and dehumanizing. Co-star Christina didn’t take kindly to Brett’s response and accused him of being a “f— boy.”

She then relayed her concerns about Brett to Olivia. “I respect that she came to me with those red flags and concerns that she had, but I also have to figure him out for myself, because at the end of the day, I see the whole thing whereas she sees a few,” she said.

Are Olivia & Brett Still Together?

Of course, Married at First Sight won’t divulge if Brett and Olivia decided to stick together at the end of the experiment, but luckily for impatient fans, some spoilers seem to have leaked.

According to an insider who contacted Soap Dirt, Brett was spotted with another woman in Florida. He also wasn’t wearing his wedding ring.

Brett didn’t start out this season with a good reputation. He self-identified as a serial dater and then hit on Henry’s friends at the bachelor party. When he was called out for his behavior, he left the party without saying goodbye to any of the other bachelors.

While his attitude seems to have improved over the last few episodes, as noted by Soap Dirt, he may continue to play the show’s villain and has been compared to other less favored MAFS husbands like Luke Cuccurullo and Matt Gwynne.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Married At First Sight when it airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

READ NEXT: Olivia & Brett, MAFS Predictions: Are They Still Together?