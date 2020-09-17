Are Instagram & Facebook Down? Users Report Errors & Issues

Instagram and Facebook users are reporting errors with the services. Both social media sites are periodically down and not working, although you might notice the apps and sites working again if you refresh a few times. Sometimes the sites won’t load at all and other times you may see an error message. Some people are reporting that the sites may be working again, but they are slow in some regions.

Here’s what you need to know.

Issues Skyrocketed with Both Social Media Sites in the Afternoon

Down Detector reports of Facebook having issues skyrocketed around 2:15 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

Down Detector reported the same for Instagram.

Down Detector’s outage map for Facebook shows issues all over the world and not just in the United States.

You can see similar results for Down Detector’s outage map for Instagram.

On Twitter, numerous people noted that they were having issues with both services.

Facebook is down too but I'm not that bothered 😕 — Elle Linton (@X_eLle_S) September 17, 2020

Yup Instagram and Facebook are down. Enjoy Twitter — Sohile Ali (@SohileAli) September 17, 2020

Instagram & Facebook are down so I guess no @dearsdesigns giveaway til it’s back up :/ — Lillian Dear (@Lillieeeee) September 17, 2020

It’s not clear at the time of publication what caused the issue. People are noting issues with logging in and being able to use the social media sites.

Heavy noticed the following errors when using Facebook. One error showed up when the timeline would not load additional posts and read: “Something Went Wrong. This may be because of a technical error that we’re working to get fixed. Try reloading this page.”

Upon reloading the page, this error was received: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Other people reported seeing a “this page isn’t available right now” error message on Facebook.

On Reddit, one person noted that the issues extended to Messenger and WhatsApp also.

Facebook’s Developers Platform Status can sometimes help point to the source of issues with Facebook and Instagram, but it shortly after the problems started, it read that the platform was healthy overall. However, it did point out issues with data being temporarily unavailable for API response time, API error rate, and platform webhook delay time.

Facebook’s official Twitter account hasn’t yet addressed the issue.

Of course, people are quickly posting memes and jokes about the issue. One person tweeted: “Twitter was invented to check if Instagram and Facebook are not working for other people! #instagramdown #facebookdown”

Twitter was invented to check if Instagram and Facebook are not working for other people! #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/f7bPMzfnS6 — Lady Sofia (@MissSofia__) September 17, 2020

By 2:40 p.m. Eastern, people were reporting on Down Detector that the two social media platforms were starting to work in some regions, although the sites were still loading slow for a number of people.

This is a developing story.