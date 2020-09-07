Is Cracker Barrel Open on Labor Day?

Cracker Barrel is open for your business on Labor Day Monday 2020. So if you’re wanting to enjoy their delicious food for the holiday, then you’re in luck. Cracker Barrel stores will operate via their normal hours today, September 7, 2020.

Cracker Barrel Restaurants Are Open for Labor Day

Cracker Barrel stores are open for Labor Day today on September 7, 2020. Cracker Barrel is open on Labor Day every year, and this year is no exception.

Of course, because of the pandemic, hours of operation may vary, so you’ll want to check your local Cracker Barrel for specific details. Use the locator here to find your nearest Cracker Barrel restaurant.

Some Cracker Barrel locations have reopened their dining rooms. You’ll need to check ahead to see if your local restaurant is among them. The store directory will note the store’s status and if the dining room is open or closed. If the dining room is still closed, you can still enjoy curbside, pickup, or delivery.

In addition, Cracker Barrel is still offering curbside, pickup and delivery options in all sizes, no matter how large or small your family may be. You can use the Meals Made Easy planning tool for ideas.

Cracker Barrel notes on its website:

You can check the status of your local store on our Store Directory. If your dining room remains closed you can still enjoy your favorite homestyle cooking from the comfort of home with our curbside, pickup and delivery options… Our dining rooms will be reopened according to the guidelines of state and local officials and our own standards of excellence. This includes ensuring that we have the products and supplies needed to deliver a safe and enjoyable Cracker Barrel experience… We’re doing everything we can to offer guests a little comfort right now. That includes making sure that the health and safety of our guests and employees come first. On your visit you may be greeted by our host on the front porch, and if there’s a wait, you can request to be notified via mobile phone when your table is ready (you can always check the wait time on our online wait list in advance of your visit). We’ve also marked the floors and added signage to help guests and employees remember to maintain safe distances… Many of the tables in our restaurants will be closed for seating to support social distancing.

Customers are encouraged to wear a mask when they’re not at their tables. Local regulations are being followed when it comes to specific mask requirements. If a mask is mandated, Cracker Barrel will provide them if you don’t have one, the store notes on its website.

Labor Day Special Menu Items

Cracker Barrel has a number of special menu items in place as Labor Day begins. This includes the Bacon n’ Egg Hashbrown Casserole, which is new. It includes crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, melted Colby cheese, fried onions, green onions, and fresh diced tomatoes. It’s served with buttermilk biscuits.

The Pumpkin Pie Latte has returned, which includes seasons pumpkin pie flavors topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.

They’ve also added a chicken pot pie to the menu. This is slow-simmered chicken, peas, carrots, celery, potatoes, and onions in a creamy sauce and a flaky pastry crust. It comes with buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Cracker Barrel has an extensive to-go menu along with family meal baskets to-go.

