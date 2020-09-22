Is Derek Hough Engaged to Haley Erbert? He Teased ‘Husband Training’ on TikTok

Dancing With the Stars season 29 is underway, and former DWTS pro dancer and mirror ball champ Derek Hough, 35, is stepping in as a judge this season, since Len Goodman is unable to travel due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hough is currently dating a professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, 25-year-old Hayley Erbert. Erbert is a part of the television show’s dance troupe and a member of the touring cast but is not competing on the show this season. Hough recently raised eyebrows on social media when he told TikTok followers that he was doing “husband training” in a video. Hough posted a humorous video featuring the reasons why he’s “such a catch,” completing easy household tasks like putting laundry in the hamper, cleaning beard shavings off the bathroom counter, and putting dirty dishes into the dishwasher. In the caption of the video, he wrote, “husband training.”

In spite of his suspicious comment, it does not appear that Hough and Erbert are currently engaged.

Hough reposted the video on Instagram, with a different caption. On Instagram, Hough wrote, “@hayley.erbert has been training me during quarantine.” In the comments, Erbert sweetly responded, “Took a whole year of living together to finally get it down.”

Hough & Erbert Have Been Quaranting Together Through the Pandemic

Throughout their quarantine together, Hough and Erbert have actively flaunted their relationship on social media. They both have posted numerous photos and funny videos of their time spent together on Instagram and TikTok, and even performed an elaborate duet to “Be Our Guest” for the Disney Family Singalong on ABC. They’ve also produced and shared videos cooking in their kitchen together.

Their loving and public relationship has fans, unsurprisingly, wondering when and if the two will get engaged. Almost every post Hough shares featuring Erbert is flooded with comments from fans such as “Give her a ring already” and “Bruh propose already.” Even actress Jennifer Love Hewitt wants Hough to propose to Erbert. On a recent video post Hough shared on Instagram featuring Erbert,” Hewitt commented “Marry her! Put a ring on it!”

Erbert & Hough Have Been Dating Since 2015

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hough was first linked to Erbert romantically in 2015. Opening up to the outlet about his relationship with Erbert, Hough told ET, “She’s really grounded. She’s really, really grounded — just really down to earth, and just [has] a good heart and a beautiful soul.”

In that 2018 interview, ET went so far as to ask Hough if he planned to marry Erbert. In response, he joked, “You know, it’s funny. Nobody ever asks me this.” Continuing, he added, “Do I feel pressured getting married? No, you know what, I don’t, actually. I’m building a house right now. I feel like I’ve been building it for 25 years now. It’s taken a long time, so for me, I’m looking at things in stages, and for me, that’s going to be the next stage. So, I can get settled, physically grounded, physically settled. And then who knows where life takes us.”

Hough talked about marriage to ET in another interview, saying “I want to marry once. I want to be with that person that I love dearly. I want to get to know that person. I feel like, if anything, it’s something that I don’t feel like should be rushed into doing at all.”

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

