Is DWTS on Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode of Dancing With the Stars?

Dancing With the Stars season 29 premiered on Monday, September 14, and while the show will keep its Monday night timeslot for the majority of the season, there is no new episode tonight, Monday, September 21; the next new episode of DWTS airs tomorrow, Tuesday, September 22. For the rest of the season, new episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on Monday nights at 8/7c.

In place of a new episode of Dancing With the Stars tonight, ABC will air the NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders.

ABC explains in a press release that “After a special Tuesday night airing, the show returns to Monday nights, starting Sept. 28.”

The September 22 Episode Will Be Viewers’ First Opportunity to Vote for Their Favorites

Tuesday, September 22’s episode will feature the first elimination of the season and be fans’ first opportunity to vote for their favorites and help determine who stays in the competition and who gets sent home. ABC’s official description for the episode teases, “The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete a second week with the first elimination of the 2020 season.

According to the DWTS website, this is how voting will work:

“Voting begins on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT where your votes will help determine which couples will continue dancing in the competition. This vote will be online at ABC.com and by SMS text. Both methods of voting will end during the last commercial break of the live ET/CT broadcast, shortly after all couples have danced.” For the rest of the season, “Online and SMS text voting will open again the following Monday when the show begins at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on September 28 and each Monday night through the finale on November 23. Both methods of voting will end during the last commercial break of the ET/CT broadcast, shortly after all couples have danced.”

Elaborating on this voting structure, ABC explained in a press release, “Live votes (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EDT/CDT time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). Moving forward with each subsequent episode, the live vote combined with the judges’ scores will be revealed during the broadcast.”

The Competitors Enter Week 2 With Skai Jackson & Justina Machado Tied at the Top of the Leader Board

At the end of the seaosn 29 Dancing With the Stars premiere, Skai Jackson and her partner Alan Bersten earned a score of 21 out of 30, as did actress Justina Machado and her partner Sasha Farber. As the contestants head into week two of the competition, Jackson and Machado are tied at the top of the leader board.

Conversely, Carol Baskin and her partner Pasha Pashkov received the lowest score of the night, earning only 11 points out of a possible 30. Former NBA star Charles Oakley and his partner Emma Slater received the night’s second lowest score with a 12 out of 30.

