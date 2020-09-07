Is Mail Delivered on Labor Day 2020? Are Post Offices Open or Closed?

It’s Labor Day Monday 2020 and you may be wondering if mail is going to be delivered today. Unfortunately, as with many federal holidays, numerous businesses and services are closed, including the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery and post offices. However, some post office lobbies may still be open for self-service kiosks that don’t need to be manned.

Mail Will Not Be Delivered Today — Labor Day Is a USPS Holiday

Since today is a federal holiday, the USPS will not be open and the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail. This means that postal offices will be closed today too, except for lobbies that may be open along with some self-service kiosks. If you want to find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. In the dropdown menu, choose “Self-Service Kiosks” under “Location Type.” Then fill in your city and state or your ZIP code. Then select how far you’re willing to travel under the “within” category, and click on “Search.”

According to USPS’s holiday schedule, the postal service is closed on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday (observed), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

So if you’re hoping to receive something in the mail today, you’ll need to wait until tomorrow when mail services resume.

For those in need of stamps, they are available for purchase at most grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores. Postal products and services are also still available at the www.usps.com website, where you can track a package, purchase stamps, put mail on hold or forward it, print postage online, enter a change of address, schedule a package pickup and find out other relevant information.

UPS & FedEx Also Consider Today a Shipping Holiday with One Exception

You also won’t be receiving anything in the mail today or any packages from UPS or FedEx, as both consider today to be a holiday too (with one small exception for both services.)

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, every service is closed on September 7 except FedEx Custom Critical, plus modified hours for FedEx Office. FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx SmartPost, FedEx Trade Networks, and FedEx Freight are all closed today.

Only FedEx Custom Critical is open today. According to FedEx, Custom Critical is “same-day and overnight delivery of expedited freight.”

FedEx Office locations have modified hours today. Some locations will be closed, others may have limited hours. You’ll need to contact your local FedEx Office for specific hours today.

FedEx services are typically also closed on Easter, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Services are typically open (or with modified options) on New Year’s Eve, Christmas Eve, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day.

As for UPS, there are no pickup or delivery services on Labor Day. Some UPS Store locations may be closed (check with your local store for details) and UPS Freight is closed. Holidays where UPS delivery services are closed include New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

The only service that UPS definitely offers on Labor Day is UPS Express Critical. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit UPSExpressCritical.com for details. This service is available 24/7, 365 days a year. UPS describes the service this way: “UPS Express Critical provides a broad range of urgent transportation options ranging from lightweight to heavyweight shipments around the world. As a global leader in time-sensitive shipments, we can provide you with access to virtually any kind of aircraft or vehicle around the world… Our experienced team can quickly assess a critical situation, identify transportation alternatives and implement a delivery solution that meets your time and cost requirements.”

The UPS Express Critical service includes air, surface, charter, hand carry, international secure, inside precision, and value-added services options.

