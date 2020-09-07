Is Whataburger Open on Labor Day? See Hours & Specials

Craving a delicious Whataburger for Labor Day? Then you’re in luck. Whataburger is open for business today. The popular chain is offering delicious meals for the holiday that you’ll definitely want to enjoy.

Whataburger Is Open for Labor Day

Whataburger restaurants are open for business on Labor Day, a representative of Whataburger shared with Heavy. The store is offering drive-thru, curbside, and delivery options for customers. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, things might still be a little bit different at some locations.

Whataburger is in the process of reopening its dining rooms, the restaurant shared in a press release. Those dining rooms are only allowing 50% capacity and they are continuing to follow wellness and temperature checks for employees. Quite a few safety measures are in place. Social distancing, including interactions with guests, should continue as possible. Public drink stations are closed and customers will be given a new cup for refills. Single-use silverware and condiments are still being used, along with strict sanitizing protocols. Some seats and booths may be closed for social distancing.

Whataburger notes: “To find out if your local Whataburger dining room is open and for hours of operation, be sure to use our store locator: Find A Location Near Me. We will be regularly updating information to provide customers with the latest information.”

Whataburger is still offering drive-through and curbside pickup, plus delivery at participating locations. To use curbside service (which may have more limited hours than regular operating hours), select your preferred Whataburger location, create your online order, and select the curbside pickup method when prompted. When you arrive, tell the employee at the curbside pickup area your name and that you placed an order online. You’ll be pointed to a curbside parking space.

You can find your closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

Whataburger Menu Items

Whataburger’s new, but limited time Pico de Gallo Burger is still available for Labor Day. If you haven’t tried it yet, then you might want to check it out. It features two patties on a toasted bun, topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh Pico de Gallo, and creamy cilantro lime sauce.

Whataburger’s VP of Marketing and Innovation, Richard Scheffler, said: “The ingredients in Pico de Gallo are simple – fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro and peppers – but, together, they create a cool flavor profile that we know our customers will love. The texture and color of the Pico elevates the burger, and the pepper jack cheese adds just a hint of heat. The new Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce is delicious – both on its own and on the burger. I think it’s the unique and innovative flavor Whataburger customers want in our limited time menu items.”

You can also request Pico de Gallo on other menu items.

Of course, all of your favorite Whataburger items are also still available, if you’re wanting those. That includes all their burgers, chicken items, and breakfast items from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates