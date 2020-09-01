Comedian James Veitch’s HBO Max Special Pulled Amid Rape Allegations

HBO Max removed James Veitch’s stand-up special Straight to VHS after multiple women from Sarah Lawrence, his alma mater, accused the comedian of rape and sexual assault, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Veitch, 31, declined to comment on the accusations but a source close to the British-born comedian told THR that he denies all allegations.

Straight to VHS premiered on HBO Max on August 20, 2020 – a major occasion for the rising star. While not a household name, Veitch burst onto the comedy scene after his 2016 TED Talk, “The is What Happens When You Respond to Spam E-mail” went viral. It’s since been viewed over 55 million times.

This is what happens when you reply to spam email | James VeitchVisit http://TED.com to get our entire library of TED Talks, transcripts, translations, personalized talk recommendations and more. Suspicious emails: unclaimed insurance bonds, diamond-encrusted safe deposit boxes, close friends marooned in a foreign country. They pop up in our inboxes, and standard procedure is to delete on sight. But what happens when you reply? Follow along as writer and comedian James Veitch narrates a hilarious, months-long exchange with a spammer who offered to cut him in on a hot deal. The TED Talks channel features the best talks and performances from the TED Conference, where the world's leading thinkers and doers give the talk of their lives in 18 minutes (or less). Look for talks on Technology, Entertainment and Design — plus science, business, global issues, the arts and more. You're welcome to link to or embed these videos, forward them to others and share these ideas with people you know. For more information on using TED for commercial purposes (e.g. employee learning, in a film or online course), submit a Media Request here: http://media-requests.TED.com Follow TED on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TEDTalks Like TED on Facebook: http://facebook.com/TED Subscribe to our channel: http://youtube.com/TED 2016-02-01T17:01:47Z

Veitch’s appearance on Conan in 2017, during which he did a comedy bit about being a terrible roommate also went viral and has been viewed over 27 million times. The talk show’s host Conan O’Brien also served as an executive producer for Veitch’s HBO Max stand-up special.

In August, two Sarah Lawrence alumni, Meghan Klien and Jael Simonson-Tunic, sent letters to HBO Max, Team Coco, O’Brien’s production company, and WME, detailing Veitch’s alleged sexual misconduct while he was a graduate student, and said that they were sharing his victim’s accusations with The Hollywood Reporter.

WME has since dropped Veitch as a client. An HBO Max spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “We were deeply disturbed to learn of these allegations of unacceptable behavior by James Veitch and will be removing the special from our platform for now.”

A spokesperson for Conan O’Brien’s production company said, “Team Coco takes these allegations very seriously and supports HBO Max’s decision.” Veitch has not yet publicly commented on the sudden removal of his HBO Max special.

As for Quibi, the streaming network which tapped Veitch in February to host their talk show, Q Talks</em>, told The Hollywood Reporter that Veitch would be edited out of the series.

