Corin Jamie-Lee Clark: Who Is Jesse MetCalfe’s Girlfriend?

Dancing With the Stars season 29 premieres on September 14, and actor Jesse MetCalfe is part of the star-studded cast. MetCalfe will have to get up close and personal with his professional dance partner as they compete each week, so fans will likely be curious if the Desperate Housewives star is single or in a relationship. For those wondering if actor Jesse Metcalfe has a wife, family or is dating anyone, the answer is he is not married but he does have a girlfriend. MetCalfe is currently dating 27-year-old Corin Jamie-Lee Clark.

In August, an inside source told E! News that MetCalfe had a new lady in his life. The source revealed, “Jesse has gotten serious with Corin very quickly. He thinks she’s amazing and they have been inseparable,” adding that MetCalfe “can’t get enough” of Clark.

Clark Is a Model From Vancouver, Canada

Clark understands the entertainment world that MetCalfe comes from – she is a model from Vancouver, Canada. In an interview with SKYN Magazine, Clark talked about how she got into modeling, revealing “It was actually an opportunity that I stumbled upon a few years back. A well known, talented photographer reached out to me. Next thing I know, I was flying to California to shoot in Laguna.”

Clark regularly posts her modeling photos (often featuring her beautiful figure) on her Instagram account, where she has 187,000 followers. She told SKYN “Seeing myself on camera for the first time was a very humbling experience to say the least haha. I soon realized how to manipulate my body in the right way to make it look good on camera..I was even told from other models.. “the more awkward the pose feels, the better it looks on camera”.

Clark & MetCalfe Began Their Relationship This Year & Have Been Quarantined Together

While Clark and MetCalfe only started dating this year, it seems that the pandemic has brought them together. A source told E! News that the blossoming couple quarantined together both in Los Angeles and in Canada, adding, “They feel like they’ve been together forever even though it’s only been a few months. He’s crazy about her.”

Unfortunately for the new couple, it is likely that they will have to spend time apart while MetCalfe competes on Dancing With the Stars. To maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19 on-set of DWTS, each competing couple will have to quarantine together. There are 3 married couples among the dance pros this year, and even they will have to live separately for as long as they remain in the competition.

MetCalfe’s Relationship With Clark Is His First Since His Engagement to Cara Santana Ended

At the start of 2020, MetCalfe called off his engagement from Cara Santana. The two had been engaged for 3 years and in a relationship for a total of 13 years.

As news spread of their split, rumors sparked that MetCalfe’s alleged infidelity was the cause of their break up. A source told E! “Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people. Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women.”

Refuting that claim, however, another source told Us Weekly “They’ve split and are not together. He did not cheat on her.”

MetCalfe was linked to Clark 6 months after his ended engagement to Santana was publicized.

Dancing With the Stars season 29 premieres on Monday, September 14 at 8/7c on ABC.

