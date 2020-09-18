Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Selling Their Manhattan Condo

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are selling their luxury New York City condo just two years after purchasing it. The stars bought the downtown unit, located on the third floor of a boutique building in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood, for about $5.6 million, according to real estate records.

But Jonas and Turner are spending more time in southern California. They bought a 10-bedroom mansion in Encino for more than $14 million in late 2019, according to Dirt. According to a source cited by TMZ, they made the decision to get rid of the Manhattan condo because they simply didn’t use it as often as they originally thought they would.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jonas & Turner’s Condo Overlooks Mott Street & Includes a Massive Terrace

Turner and Jonas own a condo in the 11-unit 199 Mott Street building, which Alfa Development completed in 2015. The luxury boutique building has a 24-hour doorman, a landscaped rooftop lounge and concierge service. There are eight floors in the building and Jonas and Turner own unit #2 on the third floor, according to the listing.

Three realtors from two agencies are managing the listing: Carl Gambino of Compass along with Andrew Nierenberg and Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. According to the listing on the Modlin Group’s website, Turner and Jonas’ condo includes nearly 3,000 square feet of living space, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit is accessed via a keyed elevator.

The main living area is a 49-foot long loft-like space, as the Modlin Group described on Instagram, with an open-concept kitchen, dining room and living room. The realtors pointed out that the unit receives substantial natural sunlight “thanks to eastern and western exposures.” The kitchen is equipped with a six-burner, dual-oven range from Bertazzoni, a full-height wine cooler, SieMatic cabinetry and marble countertops and backsplash.

The master bedroom suite has a private terrace that measures about 1,450 square feet. According to the listing, both guest bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Mott Street. One of the bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom. The listing also boasts about the home’s “custom stained white oak floors, 10 inch base moldings, custom European oak doors and Daikin central air systems.”

The Couple Bought the Condo at a Steep Discount After the Unit Struggled to Sell for More Than Three Years

Jonas and Turner’s Mott Street condo has a history of sitting on the market. According to records on Realtor, the unit was listed for $9.2 million when the Corcoran Group was representing the seller in late 2014. By February 2014, Alfa Development had switched to CORE Real Estate and dropped the price to $7.25 million.

But even with that price drop, the property continued to sit. Douglas Elliman realtor Justin Tuinstra took over the listing in February 2017 with a new price tag of $6.35 million. (According to his Douglas Elliman profile, Tuinstra is part of Million Dollar Listing star Fredrik Eklund’s team).

Tuinstra was still handling the listing in early 2018 when the price dropped to $5.5 million. The unit was finally sold in March 2018 for that lowered asking price. But according to Realtor, the condo was sold again just one month later for $5.6 million. It’s unclear why it was sold twice in just a few weeks.

Jonas & Turner Have Already Lowered Their Asking Price By More Than Half a Million Dollars

Jonas and Turner originally wanted $6.5 million for the Mott Street condo. According to StreetEasy, the unit was put on the market on July 6 but failed to attract a buyer. The Real Deal, citing a “source close to the matter,” reported the couple was actually undecided about selling the condo when they first put it on the market but have “since decided to make L.A. their permanent home.”

Jonas and Turner may now be looking for a quick sale because they were willing to lower the price after just five weeks. They dropped the asking price to $5.9 million on August 14. After a temporary break, the condo was relisted on September 17.

The luxury Mott Street building currently has three available units, according to the New York Times. As of this writing, Turner and Jonas’ unit had been on the market for 72 days. One of the penthouses, listed for $9.49 million and fully furnished, has been on the market for 198 days. The second penthouse was listed as a $30,000 per month rental and has been available for more than 300 days.

