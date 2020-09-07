Juan Pablo Galavis Updates: Is the Bachelor Star Married Today?

Ahead of Clare Crawley’s season as The Bachelorette, ABC is revisiting the controversial season 18 of The Bachelor, which starred Juan Pablo Galavis. Crawley made it to the final two before Galavis chose contestant Nikki Ferrell; notably, he chose not to propose to Ferrell or tell her he loved her, and the two ended their relationships six months after the reality show season aired.

So, where is Juan Pablo today, and did he find love? After his split from Nikki Ferrell in 2015, Galavis went on to marry Osmariel Villalobos. That marriage unfortunately did not last, and the two announced their split earlier this year. If social media is any indication, Juan Pablo Galavis is currently single.

Villalobos Confirmed Her Split From Galavis on Instagram in March

According to Us Weekly, Villalobos addressed the rumors that she and Galavis had broken up in a since-deleted Instagram post back in March. In the post, she explained, “The happy endings in the stories of Disney are my favorites and I grew up yearning to marry a prince, have a beautiful home, a family and eventually a HAPPY ENDING, even though my marriage was not, at all well, I thank God for letting me live this experience and to continue staying in my hope that at some point, be able to live that fairy tale… I want to close this chapter of my life in the same way it began, with LOVE, because even though I didn’t have a fairy tale, Juan Pablo tried to make me happy and I [tried to] make him happy … and in reality that is most important. You deserve this clarification, and so here it is. We are divorced.” She added, “I believe that thanks to my past I am the person of the present (much more mature and with more experience). This will be the only thing that I will publish and I will say with regard to this issue.”

Any photos she shared featuring Galavis have since been deleted, and she is also absent from his Instagram profile.

Galavis Has Been Spending Time With His Daughter Camila Through Quarantine

Galavis has an 11-year-old daughter named Camila, from his past relationship with ex-girlfriend Carla Rodríguez. According to Galavis’s Instagram, he and Camila have been using the ongoing quarantine and COVID-19 pandemic to spend quality time together. He has shared posts featuring the two making TikTok videos together, singing in the car, and tye dying clothing.

For Camila’s 11th birthday on February 14, Galavis shared a sweet photo of him standing behind her as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake. In the caption, he referred to her as “My Valentine FOREVER.”

Before Galavis and Villalobos ended their marriage, he told Us Weekly in 2019 that he wanted to have kids with her and wanted to “trick” her into having a baby with him. He revealed, “I am trying to find a way to trick [her] into getting pregnant. I want to have more children.”

Episodes of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! air on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC. The Bachelorette season 16 premieres on October 13.

READ NEXT: Sean Lowe’s Wife Dishes on Having Sex with Her Husband