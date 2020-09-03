WATCH: Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez Slam Each Other on Instagram Live

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram Live on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, to slam ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Lopez and Lowry share two children together: 3-year-old Lux and newborn Romello Creed.

Before she became pregnant with Romello Creed, Lowry often slammed Lopez and accused him of being an absent father. During her latest video, Lowry hurled the same accusation.

“Inconsistency is worse than not being around at all, you know? If you’re going to be inconsistent you’re going to come around when you feel like it… when it’s convenient when things are ok and then fall off for a couple of weeks or a couple of months,” she said, as shared by the Teen Mom Tea fan page. “Like, just stay the f*** gone. It’s not worth my time–or anyone’s time. That’s it. That’s all I wanted to say.”

Lowry’s diatribe was seemingly triggered by Lopez posting about Creed on social media. “If you don’t ask about your kids, if you don’t ask for your kids, then don’t post your kids because really they don’t have two parents at that point,” she added.

Lopez Asks If Lowry Misses Him

Lopez created his own Instagram Live, where he appeared to taunt the MTV reality star.

“Do you miss me? Is that why you keep talking about me?” he asked. “You sound bitter. That sounds like a bitter conversation, girl. Yikes.” He then went on to say that he loves Lowry, even if she doesn’t like him.

Days earlier, Lopez shared a cryptic quote that talked about being disillusioned. “Once [you] let somebody like me detach themselves from [you], you either never get me back or never get the same version of me back,” he shared on August 31, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “I stick it out [with] folks ’til I’m beyond fed up. So when it’s wraps, it’s wraps.”

In his post about Romello Creed on Wednesday, September 3, Lopez shared a photo of the baby and said he and Lowry made beautiful children together. “Look at my boy tho!” he wrote, as shown in a screenshot by fan page Teen Mom Tea. “Say what y’all want [but] damn, we made some handsome ass kids.”

Lowry Was Afraid Lopez Got Another Woman Pregnant

In the Season 10 premiere of Teen Mom 2, which debuted on Tuesday, September 1, Lowry worried Lopez had gotten another woman pregnant after a stranger texted her and made the accusation. Lowry was concerned about potentially co-parenting with another woman. She said she doesn’t care if Lopez hooked up with someone else, but if her sons have another sibling, she would want to keep all the children together. As most fans already know, the woman was lying.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

