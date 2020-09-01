Are Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez Still Together or Dating? No

Some fans of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry might be curious if she and ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez are still together. They share two children, 3-year-old Lux and newborn Romello Creed, but they are not currently dating.

Since getting together in 2017, Lowry and Lopez have had a roller-coaster relationship, shocking some people when the MTV reality TV star announced she was pregnant for the fourth time, and that Lopez would be a father for a second time. Lowry has two older children: 10-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and 6-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

In her book A Letter of Love, the mother-of-four wrote she removed Lopez out of her life after Lux was born. “I didn’t wake up one morning and decide that I was going to cut Chris out of our lives. There are reasons why I feel the way that I do. Just because he has a biological connection to the baby, doesn’t mean he’s best for the baby,” she wrote in the 2018 book, according to CheatSheet.

Of course, she once again allowed Lopez into their lives. “I accept my stupidity here,” wrote on Instagram in March, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while … Can y’all let it go now?”

Lowry hinted that her relationship with Lopez might lead her to embrace being single. “Some relationships truly inspire me to stay single,” she Instagram Story on July 16, according to In Touch Weekly.

In an exclusive interview with Too Fab, Lowry said she hadn’t talked to Lopez in a while. “But, you know, there’s always room to improve that so hopefully it improves,” she told the publication

Lopez Wasn’t Invited To Romello Creed’s Birth

Not only is the couple not together, but Lopez was also banned from attending Romello Creed’s birth.

“My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my sons’ lives are more important than he said/she said,” 28-year-old Teen Mom 2 star wrote in a Q&A Instagram post, as noted by Us Weekly.

“As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone disagrees,” she continued. “Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire 9 months? Says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense.”

Lowry Started Going to Therapy to Help Her Co-Parent

While things are better with Marroquin and Rivera now, they haven’t always been easy. Lowry told Too Fab she experienced a breakthrough with Isaac’s father, partly because she brought some of their issues to a therapist.

“It’s kind of nice to hear a neutral party’s perspective, so I brought something to [my therapist] and she kind of gave me feedback on it that opened my eyes and helped me in a situation with co-parenting with Jo,” she told the publication, still teasing the particular problem. “I kind of hit a breakthrough with him and apologized for something and I hope viewers see it for exactly what it is.”

“Jo and I, we’re in a good place now and I hope it stays that way,” she added, saying she was looking forward to seeing the fan response when it airs on Teen Mom 2. “It’s hard to face the music sometimes and when you know you’re wrong or you finally look in the mirror and like, ‘Wow, I could have made a better choice or I’m going to do better moving forward.'”

To find out what happens between Lowry and Lopez next, don’t miss Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 when it debuts Tuesday, September 1 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

