Kanye West Calls Forbes Editor Randall Lane a White Supremacist

In the midst of Kanye West‘s extensive tweets exposing his contracts with Universal Music Group, Kanye West accused the editor of Forbes Magazine of being a white supremacist. West shared the editor’s phone number, encouraging his fans to call it.

In a tweet, West wrote, “If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes.” He included a screenshot of a contact in his phone listed as “Randall Forbes,” including the phone number assigned to the contact. West did not give an explanation as to why he was accusing Lane of white supremacy.

The Forbes website confirms that the editor of Forbes Magazine is Randall Lane; he is also the chief content officer of Forbes Media. Public records confirm that the phone number West shared does belong to Randall Lane.

Shortly after West tweeted the personal information, Twitter removed the post, claiming “This Tweet violated the Twitter rules.” On their Help page, Twitter explains that this kind of enforcement interference is done “to ensure that we are not being overly harsh with an otherwise healthy account that made a mistake and violated our rules.”

Randall Lane Started Working at Forbes in 1991

Lane started working at Forbes in 1991 as a reporter and staff writer, before later going on to become the magazine’s editor. In his Forbes bio, Lane writes,

“I am the chief content officer of Forbes Media and editor of Forbes Magazine, and believe strongly that entrepreneurial capitalism and market-based thinking can solve the world’s problems. This is my second stint at Forbes — between 1991 and 1997, I was a reporter, a staff writer (five cover stories), associate editor and Washington bureau chief. In between, I caught the start-up bug: I co-founded P.O.V. Magazine (Adweek’s Startup of the Year), and then launched Doubledown Media (Trader Monthly, Dealmaker, Private Air, etc.). As a fattening hobby, I have reviewed restaurants for various magazines since college (and was a National Magazine Award finalist for my wine writing). I used to think chronicling the world’s greatest business minds made me a great entrepreneur, but I now realize my time as an entrepreneur made me an acute business journalist.”

On Twitter, Lane identifies himself as “Part-time food/wine critic, full-time journalism advocate, lifelong entrepreneur.” He founded Forbes “30 Under 30” as well as the “Under 30 Summit.”

Lane published his book The Zeroes: My Misadventures in the Decade Wall Street Went Insane, detailing his experience starting up the small magazine company “Trader Monthly” during the “biggest boom in history” for Wall Street. Per his author bio, Lane wrote for a number of major publications throughout his career, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Slate; at the time his memoir was published, he was working as the editor at large at The Daily Beast.

West Accused Sony & Universal of Being ‘Modern Day Slave Ships’

Two days before his tweet against Lane, West began tweeting in opposition of Sony and Universal, accusing them of slavery. In a tweet, he wrote, “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony. I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I’m the new Moses.”

On Wednesday, just before he tweeted out Lane’s phone number in a call to action to his fans, West tweeted, page by page, his contracts with Universal Music Group in an effort to expose their treatment of him.

READ NEXT: Ariana Grande Talks About Kids with Boyfriend Dalton Gomez