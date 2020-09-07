Is KFC & Popeyes Open on Labor Day 2020? Hours & Menu Specials

KFC and Popeyes are both OPEN on Labor Day this year, so if you’re craving a bucket of chicken for dinner tonight, both chicken chains have you covered. KFC and Popeyes typically only close for two holidays each year – Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, though Popeyes (and select KFC restaurants) also close for Easter.

Although the chicken restaurants will be open on Monday, Popeyes and KFC are both chain-operated and the hours are typically left up to the discretion of the franchise owner, so it doesn’t hurt to call ahead before making a trip on September 7. You can find the hours and locations for your local KFC restaurant here, and Popeyes here.

KFC is usually open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Meanwhile, Popeyes opens at either 10 or 10:30 am., and the store is typically open until at least 10 p.m., although the hours for both chicken restaurants likely differ depending on your location. Keep reading for details on the holiday hours and schedules for both KFC and Popeyes:

KFC & Popeyes Close on Christmas Day Each Year & Some Are Closed on Easter & Thanksgiving

Both chicken chains typically remain open for most federal holidays each year, excluding Christmas Day. Most Popeyes restaurants have varied hours on Thanksgiving, as select stores offer deals on take-home meals during the holiday, and most KFC stores typically remain open on Easter Sunday with limited hours, depending on your location.

Both chains generally remain open for most other holidays throughout the year, although the hours may be reduced or even extended for certain big occasions. Here’s the full list of holidays KFC and Popeyes stays open for (excluding Easter for KFC), according to Store Holiday Hours:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

Holiday Shopping Hours also notes that KFC and Popeyes may “operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during ‘open’ holidays. Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days. In addition, several fast food outlets are franchise stores, so hours will vary. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm KFC holiday hours of operation is always a good idea.”

Popeyes & KFC Have Several Large Family Meals on Special This Week

Popeyes specializes in chicken, including bone-in chicken, wings, tenders and more. The restaurant also offers a variety of desserts, soft drinks and sides, including mashed potatoes, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, green beans and more. There are a plethora of deals right now, including a family meal for $24.99, which comes with 14 pieces of chicken, 2 large sides and 7 biscuits, as well as a 10-piece family meal or a 14-piece chicken tender meal, both for $19.99. You can also get a FREE large side with the purchase of a family meal, and a FREE apple pie with any purchase.

KFC has a very similar menu to Popeyes and also specializes in chicken (although KFC is Kentucky-style chicken instead of Louisiana). As for KFC specials, the chicken restaurant has a variety of large family meals on special; the website reads, “KFC’s new $30 Fill Up is the popular​​ $20 Fill Up​ plus 12 tenders (or 8 additional pieces of chicken on the bone) for only $10 more. That’s enough food to feed your family dinner tonight and lunch tomorrow (and maybe a midnight snack in between)! Each meal comes complete with a large cole slaw, 4 biscuits, and 2 large mashed potatoes and gravy. Plenty of food for tonight and tomorrow!”

You can find a list of Popeyes’ offers by clicking here, and KFC deals here, although the deals and offers are subject to change depending on your location.