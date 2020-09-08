Khloe Kardashian Says ‘Change Is Needed’ After KUTWK Ends

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West announced on Instagram that the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family reality show that catapulted them into stardom, would be ending after 14 years and 20 seasons. Khloe shared the official statement on September 8 and added that “change is needed.” The final season is slated to air in early 2021.

“I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times,” she wrote. “I love you all. Thank you for the memories!”

In addition to being endorsed by Kris, Khloe and Kim, the official statement was signed by Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

Kim Shared A Special Message With Fans

Kim shared a similar message as Kris and Khloe, though her statement was signed only by her. She used a photo from Season 1 as the image for the post.

To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

E! Says Goodbye To ‘KUWTK’

KUWTK famously aired on E! since its inception, with the network sharing their own goodbye. Along with airing hundreds of KUWTK episodes, they also welcomed 12 spinoff series, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Khloe and Lamar.

E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.

In the most recent season of the show, the oldest sisters bickered about who filmed the most. Rob had stopped participating in the show entirely following his split from ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, Kendall rarely filmed because of her modeling career and Kylie also stayed away from the cameras. The majority of filming fell on the shoulders of Kim and Khloe, with Kourtney announcing she was taking a break from the show after saying she didn’t want to share details of her personal life.

The family didn’t give a specific reason why they were dismantling the show.

READ NEXT: Kim Kardashian Gives Birth to Kylie Jenner in Tyga & Kanye’s Music Video