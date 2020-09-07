What Restaurants Are Open on Labor Day 2020: Specials & Freebies

Labor Day will be celebrated around the United States on Monday, September 7, 2020, with many businesses choosing to close their doors for the day. If you’re looking to eat out at a restaurant or order takeout, there will still be options available for you, and some chains are even offering deals and freebies on the holiday.

The federal holiday looks different than it has in past years due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic and social distance regulations tightened in states where the number of cases has seen a recent spike.

It’s important to note that, depending on where you live, restaurants that would normally accommodate dine-in customers may only have takeout or outdoor seating available to prevent the spread of the virus. Be sure to call ahead to each location to be sure they’re offering the deals.

Read on for some of the best takeout, dine-in, and fast food specials for Labor Day 2020:

Labor Day 2020: Where to Find Free Food

We didn’t just bring back the pretzel bun, we brought you the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger. And now Postmates will bring it to you for FREE with a $15 minimum purchase. pic.twitter.com/eM8HxPFLq7 — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 4, 2020

Applebee’s: Applebee’s is continuing the tradition of offering a free kids meal on a holiday. If you place a to-go or delivery order for at least $12, you can score a free kids meal if you use the code FREEKIDS. Offer is valid from September 7-17.

Noodles & Company: Noodles and Company is offering a free shareable with your order if you choose to donate $2 to fight childhood hunger in the United States from September 4 to October 15.

Wendy’s: The fast-food giant is offering a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets with any purchase through September 27 as well as a free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger when you place an order for at least $15 through Postmates through September 7.

Labor Day 2020: Where to Get Deals and Specials

Abuelo’s: Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant is ready to feed your entire crew this Labor Day with its Family Feast packages large enough to feed groups of up to six people. From Friday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7, Abuelo’s is offering family feast packages of tacos, enchiladas or fajitas for 15% off plus free delivery on orders $30 and over when ordered online.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Keep the comfort food coming from BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse with only a $3 delivery fee and no service fee on orders over $19.95 when made via BJ’s website or app.

Bonefish Grill: Order from Bonefish grill and get 10 percent off gift card purchases. Also, enjoy a lobster and shrimp family bundle for $45 or a lobster and shrimp roll entree when ordering online.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: In honor of Labor Day, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is featuring a new Red, White and Blue Frozen Margarita.

Del Taco: The taco restaurant is offering free delivery with DoorDash if you order any Epic Beyond Burrito or Epic Beyond Burrito Meal through September 7.

Firehouse Subs: While not a deal for labor day per se, Firehouse Subs is offering double points for loyalty members with a purchase made through Labor Day.

Hooters: If you use code “SMACK20” at Hooters through September 10, you’ll be rewarded with 20% off an order of $50 or more.

IHOP: The International House of Pancakes is celebrating Labor Day by offering 20% off your first online order when using either their website or mobile app.

Macaroni Grill: The Italian eatery is offering a deal for your whole family with their Feast for Five. You choose Spaghetti Bolognese, Chicken Fettucine Alfredo or Pasta Milano plus Rosa’s Signature Caesar Salad and Rosemary Peasant Bread for just $25. Offer valid Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. until closing at participating locations.

On the Border: On the Border is offering free delivery with orders of $50 or more with their Family Meals on Your Doorstep offer.

Red Lobster: Red Lobster is offering free delivery when you order a minimum of $30 on Monday through Thursday.

