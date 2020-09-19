’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Arrested by ICE

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, was arrested by ICE on September 19, as confirmed by TMZ. The 33-year-old was taken into custody while leaving her and boyfriend Eric Nichols’ Las Vegas home on Saturday.

“Larissa’s legal team is working meticulously on her release and clearing up this misunderstanding,” Larissa’s reps told TMZ. It’s not yet clear why the reality star was arrested her Lima’s close friend Carmen Nys shared an update on the situation via her Instagram stories on Saturday.

Nys wrote, “Hi, Everyone, I am here with Eric Nichols RN, @Larissalimareal just got arrested by ICE when she was about to leave their house and move to Colorado. We have no idea why. I want to let her family, fans, and friends to know that we are going there right now and as I have more info, will keep you guys posted. Send prayers.”

Larissa Has Been Arrested Numerous Times & Has Faced Worries of Deportation



Larissa has been arrested several times since she first came to America to be with her now ex-husband Colt Johnson. After dozens of blow-out fights, numerous domestic abuse arrests, and countless altercations, the two finally filed for divorce.

Larissa was arrested twice for domestic violence against Colt in 2018 – the first time was in June, just days before their wedding. In November 2018, the Brazilian native was arrested again. In both cases, however, the charges were dropped.

PHOTOS: #90DayFiance Larissa Arrested After Bloody Fight with Husband Colt Johnson! Details Here: https://t.co/qBz7ORGkXy pic.twitter.com/8uVdCNqwjt — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) January 11, 2019

In January 2019, Larissa was accused of attacking Colt and arrested for a third time in Clark County, Nevada. She was later charged for misdemeanor domestic violence, according to US Magazine. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera said, “[Colt] had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” and that Larissa “was the aggressor in this case.”

Unfortunately for Larissa, her arrests could negatively impact whether or not she is allowed to remain in America, and if she’ll be approved for her green card. If she is detained, it could take months, and possibly even years, for her to be deported.

In Fenrauary 2019, Larissa told Hollywood Life, “I have an immigration attorney and I will try to prove that I had the best of intentions coming here. I have lots of proof that I really came her for love and had the best of intentions.”

