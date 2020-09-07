Are Liquor Stores Open on Labor Day 2020?

If you’re wanting to visit a liquor store on Labor Day Monday 2020, whether you can go or not is going to depend on the laws in your state. Some liquor stores can’t operate on the holiday today, September 7, 2020. Other states will allow liquor stores to be open today. And then, others may be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Read on for more details.

Some Liquor Stores Are Open for Labor Day, But Not All

In general, if liquor sales are state-controlled, then the liquor stores are likely going to be closed today. If the stores are privately owned and not state-controlled, then the stores can be open and it’s up to the owner or other state/local laws to determine if they operate today or not.

States that don’t have state-controlled liquor laws, and thus are more likely to be open today, include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin, according to Legal Beer. But still, this isn’t a guarantee that the liquor store will be open today.

Your best bet is to call your local liquor store and ask if they are open today or not. For example, Legal Beer reported that in Kansas, even though the state doesn’t control liquor distribution, state laws still prohibit liquor sales on Labor Day.

It’s worth noting that the pandemic might change things up a bit today too. Most states consider liquor stores to be critical or essential businesses. But local laws or simply the stress and cost from the pandemic might still change how some stores operate. Some stores may only offer delivery or curbside or some stores may have limited hours due to the pandemic. So it’s still best to call. In addition, many states currently call for bars and alcohol establishments aside from liquor stores to be closed, such as Iowa.

Local State Laws & Labor Day

Here’s a look at local state laws as they pertain to Labor Day. Many of these details below are provided by Legal Beer or are from Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.

Note that you should still call your local store, as the pandemic and other situations may change how things run today. The listings below do not include pandemic laws regarding the closures of bars or alcohol establishments.

If a listing below says that liquor sales are not state-controlled, then it means that liquor stores might be open today, but it’s not guaranteed. If sales are state-controlled, then liquor stores likely won’t be open today. Where it’s known for certain if liquor stores are closed (aside from COVID restrictions, which can vary by city or even county), it’s indicated.

