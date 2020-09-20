Lizzo Blasted For Lyrics Theft, Cece Peniston Hints Duo Could Release Music

Lizzo has had much success after the release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You.

A three-time Grammy Award winner, the two hottest singles on Lizzo’s album were “Juice” and “Tempo”.

The deluxe version of Cuz I Love You included Lizzo’s 2017 single “Truth Hurts.”

“Juice” became a controversial point of contention last year.

Lizzo was accused of copyright infringement by legendary 90s R&B singer Cece Peniston.

In fact, Peniston took to Instagram and stated that her 1992 hit “Finally” and Lizzo’s “Juice” sounded too much alike.

On her Instagram post, Peniston posted a side by side video provided by songwriter, Bendaworld which backed her claim that Lizzo used her song without permission and without properly citing her. Peniston furthered her assessment by sharing that anything borrowed over seven seconds is using a ‘portion’ of another artist’s copyright and that Lizzo’s use of Peniston’s song added up to “approximately 40 seconds.”

“Basically, I wanted to bring awareness to the fact that there’s a lot of music that is out in the world today and different things may have been derived from different parts, pieces of somebody else’s work or they may have similarities,” Peniston told the New York Daily News in an interview last year.

“I don’t think that people understand the sample game,” she added. “They don’t understand interpolation and they don’t understand … the creative process of music and streaming in this day and age.”

Well: What a difference a year makes!

On a recent episode of #WORDSWITHSCOOP Presented By Orox Leathers, I asked Cece Peniston about her beef with Lizzo. “I can’t really too much on that,” she told me.

“But I can tell you this: I really like her music.

“I like that she’s outside of the box. I like that she insists on just doing her own way of music so, it’s never nothing personal it’s ALWAYS business.”

Million Dollar Question: Is there a chance of both Lizzo and Cece Peniston collaborating on music together? “What would be better than actually being something and then we come out of it,” she said.

“I’m just saying, you never know.”

A Billboard Winner, BMI Award Winner and ASCAP Award Winner, Peniston has put out hits like Keep Giving Me Your Love, Before I Lay, I’m Not Over You, House Party, Hit By Love, Movin’ On, Inside That I Cried, We Got A Love Thang and Keep on Walkin.

A collaboration between Lizzo and Peniston would be grand and Peniston says she thinks she knows what kind of song the duo could put out together. “It would probably be something fast,” she told #WORDSWITHSCOOP.

“And uptempo.”

Stay tuned!