Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 10 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 10 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Season 11 features five new couples – Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles are all attempting to navigate life with their new “stranger” spouses after meeting at the altar.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Dealbreakers,” reads, “As the headache of domestic life start to dampen the romance of being married at first sight, our couples’ question – and in some cases test – their relationships. Tempers flare when a husband confides in someone else’s wife, and a “runaway bride” comes home to face the consequences.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the Lifetime promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 10 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Miles & Karen Grow Closer Over a Game of Bocce Ball & She Even Shares a Few Kisses With Her Husband

Tonight’s episode of MAFS sees Miles and Karen bonding over a friendly game of Bocce Ball with Amelia and Bennett. Karen has been slowly warming up to Miles over the last few episodes, and although she admits she is still uncomfortable with PDA, she promised her husband she would try to be more affectionate with him, and she proves it with a few kisses.

In the clip above, the four reality stars agree that the “winner gets a kiss where ever [they] want.” It’s a cute game, with both couples finding silly places to have their partners kiss, such as the inner elbow, forehead and nose. Despite her hesitance with PDA, Karen kisses her husband several times throughout the game and appears to be thoroughly enjoying spending time with him, Amelia and Bennett.

“I’m not super PDA to be honest,” Karen tells the cameras during a confessional. “But I told Miles I was gonna be more affectionate, so I’m going to loosen up and we’re gonna see what happens.” She holds true to her word too – the rest of the clip features all four stars laughing, sharing kisses and being genuinely loving, so it looks like Karen is starting to relax more around her husband.

Miles is Happy Karen is Opening Up to Him & Says He Can See Karen in His Life ‘Forever’

As for Miles’ reaction to Karen’s newfound affection? He couldn’t be happier. The reality star tells the cameras later on in the clip (after Karen finally kisses him on the lips), that he is thrilled Karen is trying to open up to him.

“Yeah I got a lot of kisses today,” Miles, who is all smiles, tells the producers. “That felt good. I can tell that Karen is continuing to open up and grow … hopefully I can continue to build that trust because having a wife means the world to me, and she’s a person that I can see in my life forever.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 11 Couples Predictions: First Impressions