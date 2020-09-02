Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 8 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 8 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Season 11 features five new couples – Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles are all attempting to navigate life with their new “stranger” spouses after meeting at the altar.

The (unusually short) official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “You Can’t Get Out of This,” reads, “Heading into their second week of marriage, five couples adjust to daily life together while also seeking advice of friends and family they haven’t seen since marrying their spouses.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the Lifetime promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 8 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Karen & Miles Discuss Their Feelings About Sharing Their First Kiss

It looks like Karen and Miles are really starting to feel more comfortable in their marriage, and during tonight’s episode of MAFS, the reality stars sit down and discuss their feelings about when they will finally share their first kiss. Instead of the tense awkwardness that the two shared for the first week of their marriage, the clip above shows both stars cracking jokes and laughing easily with one another.

“I’m not the person that’s gonna walk in the room and be like ‘damn boy, like you look good today,'” Karen tells her husband, who laughs and says that’s “his way” of doing things. “It is, and I’m very different,” she adds. “In general, I move very slow with men. I do, like I move pretty slow. So I appreciate you being patient and understanding and I hope you can understand where I’m coming from and how it is. It’s harder for me.”

She then adds during a confessional, “We have not had a kiss yet, but honestly I think I would be open to it. I just feel weird initiating it and I think with him being so respectful and ‘are you okay with this? Are you comfortable?,’ it’s just not happening.”

Karen then explains to Miles that he’s proven that he’s respectful and she appreciates that about him, but she’s working on building her own sense of comfort with him before they can be intimate. “For me, I know I need to step it up, so yeah it’s something that I want to work on, I just hope that you see I’m trying to work on it.”

Although they’re having a serious discussion, both reality stars appear at ease, and Miles jokes that “it’s been two weeks of marriage” and he’s trying to be patient, but he’s ready for a kiss from his wife. He jokes that he’ll put on chapstick if it’ll make Karen feel more comfortable, and they both laugh before he adds, “I’m good though, I ain’t gonna pressure you. I know it’s hard for you, but just know, these lips are always available,” which makes Karen giggle even harder.

Olivia is Concerned That She & Brett Won’t Be Able to Make Their Marriage Work

Olivia shares her concerns about BrettSUBSCRIBE HERE: http://bit.ly/2l55edX TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kineticcontent FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/KineticTV/ http://www.kineticcontent.com 2020-08-31T16:35:08Z

Fans can expect more drama between Olivia and Brett during tonight’s episode as well, considering the reality stars are all seeing friends and family for the first time since their nuptials. Olivia meets with her cousin Heather to discuss her growing fears that she and Brett might not be compatible; she tells Heather that she’s worried they are too different to overcome their differences and build a lasting relationship.

“I got a husband to go travel and do things, to have a partner in life and experience things, and I’m afraid he can’t do that,” Olivia says in the clip above. Where Olivia wants to live a lavish lifestyle and travel the world, Brett is more irresponsible and spontaneous, so it’s clear the reality stars have some issues to overcome if they hope to save their marriage before Decision Day.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

