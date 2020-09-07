Are McDonald’s, Burger King & Wendy’s Open or Closed on Labor Day 2020?

Happy Labor Day 2020! If you’re hoping to enjoy a hamburger today that you didn’t have to cook yourself, you’re in luck. Major fast-food chains McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s are all open for the holiday, although specific hours may vary by location. Read on for more information.

McDonald’s Has Been Promoting the Travis Scott Meal, Which Launches the Day After Labor Day

McDonald’s has more than 14,400 restaurants in the United States and customers can expect them to remain open on Labor Day and on all other federal holidays. However, not all locations operate on the exact same schedule. Find a location nearest you here to double-check hours.

McDonald’s did not promote any specific Labor Day deals or discounts. But the chain has been gearing up to debut The Travis Scott Meal, which will be available on Tuesday, September 8. As CNN reported, the rapper’s partnership with McDonald’s marks the first time in three decades that a celebrity’s name has gone on the chain’s menu. The “McJordan,” named for Michael Jordan, was offered in 1992.

The $6 Travis Scott Meal is a compilation of his favorite menu items: A Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, medium fries with bbq sauce, and a sprite with ice. The partnership between McDonald’s and Travis’ record label, Cactus Jack, runs through October 4.

Scott explained in a news release ahead of the launch, “I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life. We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

Burger King Joined an Initiative to Promote Job Openings on Labor Day

Burger King is another fast-food franchise that can be depended on to remain open on Labor Day. Find locations near you here.

Burger King is currently offering a special that kids and adults will enjoy. For a limited time, customers can get a free kids meal when they purchase at least $1 worth of food on the BK app. The deal applies to pickup only and is not available for delivery.

Burger King has also signed on to promote open positions on Labor Day. According to USA Today, Burger King is among 50 brands that agreed to use its marketing channels to spread the word about available jobs using the hashtag #LaborDayOn. The outlet reported that the initiative was the brainchild of the Red Wing Shoe Company. According to a news release, the company set out to help the estimated 25 million unemployed Americans find work.

Wendy’s Is Offering the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger Free With a Delivery Purchase of at Least $15

We didn’t just bring back the pretzel bun, we brought you the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger. And now Postmates will bring it to you for FREE with a $15 minimum purchase. pic.twitter.com/eM8HxPFLq7 — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 4, 2020

Wendy’s has more than 6,500 locations and operates in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the company’s website. A spokesperson confirmed to Heavy that all franchises will operate on normal business hours on Labor Day. Find a Wendy’s near you here.

Wendy’s has been promoting its new Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger throughout the entire Labor Day weekend. Today is the final day that customers can get one of these new burgers for free using the Postmates app. The new menu item is included at no extra charge on delivery purchases of $15 or more. Use the code PRETZEL on the Postmates app. The offer ends at 11:59 p.m.

Wendy’s customers can also take advantage of a second mobile-only offer right now. The chain is offering free Bacon Pub Fries with any purchase made online or on Wendy’s app. This special runs through September 27.

Fewer Americans Than Usual Planned to Barbecue on Labor Day

Holiday celebrations may look a bit different because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Health officials have cautioned families to keep gatherings smaller than in years past and to keep everyone outside. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, advised people to wear masks and to abide by social distancing measures in order to avoid a surge of new cases.

Many Americans appear to be taking this advice to heart because a recent survey found that fewer Americans than usual plan to host or attend barbecues. According to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, 56 percent of the country typically grills on Labor Day. But this year, according to a Bank of Survey survey, only 45 percent plan to do so.

READ NEXT: Robin Williams’ Personal Assistant Rebecca Erwin Spencer Found His Body