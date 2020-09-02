Are ‘MAFS’ Stars Miles & Karen Still Together Today? Predictions

Married at First Sight star Karen Landry wasn’t sure if she was going to go through with her nuptials after she discovered Miles Williams’s social media profile through an errant text message the day before they were scheduled to say their vows. Karen looked at his page and wasn’t happy about what she saw.

The New Orleans, Louisiana, resident ultimately went through with the decision but has been reserved with Miles during the first two weeks of their marriage. She has had a hard time with their age different: She’s 30 and he’s 26.

This is your spoiler warning. If you do not want to potentially be spoiled, please do not continue reading.

So, are Miles and Karen still together today? We can’t know for sure because it’s the biggest secret of the show, but we say yes.

Here’s why:

Miles Has Defended Karen

During an exclusive interview with Heavy, Miles defended Karen after she was surprised to hear about his mental health battles. When Miles disclosed that he suffers from depression, she told the cameras it made him less masculine. While some fans might not have liked Karen’s initial response, Miles said he felt “seen and heard” after opening up to his new wife.

“She asked great questions about how she can support me, what tough days might look like and made me feel like we are in this together,” he said. “I don’t think the conversation could have been any better than how we experienced it.”

When asked if her response to him was cold, he said “not at all.”

“She was warm and understanding when I shared with her,” Miles explained. “It’s disrespectful to my journey and Karen’s character that a vulnerable moment be depicted in another way.”

Karen Said She’s Glad She Walked Down the Aisle

#MAFS Sneak Peek: Watch Miles And Karen Share A Kiss Playing Truth Or Dare https://t.co/oJ6ZKh9ykN pic.twitter.com/MqmLNNs9Mj — ROLLwithROYCE (@ROYCEvents) September 1, 2020

Karen famously had cold feet after finding Miles’ social media page and thinking he was too “emotional,” but during an interview with Screen Rant, she said she didn’t have any regrets.

“I had so many thoughts and emotions going through my head. I was taking a huge leap of faith and was scared!” she said. “I didn’t think Miles was too emotional but I was unsure of how we would ultimately sync.”

Karen continued, “Even though I was anxious about the process beforehand, that mistake made me more concerned about how the rest of my experience would be. But, I went through with it and was glad that I did!”

In her blog post for Us Weekly, Karen gushed over Miles, calling him handsome.

When I got to the altar, Miles was handsome in person, and more importantly, he seemed very thoughtful. After getting some alone time with my new husband, I started to feel much more comfortable with him than I expected. At our wedding reception, we had so many great moments that the cameras didn’t capture. It really meant a lot to me! We had so much fun and both agreed we were pleasantly surprised by our matches.

While Karen has been more reserved, Miles has tried to make sure Karen felt as comfortable as possible. During their wedding day, he asked multiple times if she was OK and let her know that he was there for her, saying “I got you.”

