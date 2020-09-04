Milk Tea Alliance Joins ‘Mulan’ Boycott After Movie’s Release

The Milk Tea Alliance–a movement started in April to show solidarity among pro-democracy activists in Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong–joined the boycott of Disney’s Mulan, Reuters reported. Southeast Asian activists united over their mutual adoration of tea drinks, Vice News wrote on August 18. Bubble tea is loved in Taiwan, Thai iced tea is popular in Thailand and milk tea is a favorite in Hong Kong.

Last year, the movie’s star Liu Yifei supported Hong Kong police amid reports of police brutality during protests, originally sparking calls to boycott the film. Those cries resurfaced on September 4 after the film was released on Disney+, the Guardian noted. The hashtag #BoycottMulan became a top-trending Twitter topic, as #Mulan was promoted on the microblog.

The movie was originally supposed to be released in March, but its premiere was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mulan, a remake of the hit 1998 animated Disney film, tells the story of a female Chinese warrior who impersonates a male fighter to save her ailing father when he’s drafted into the war and defend her homeland. On the Internet Movie Database, the 2020 film was award 4.5 stars out of 10 from more than 2,500 reviews.

Yifei Faces Backlash For Supporting Hong Kong Police

Thank you our #MilkTeaAlliance standing in solidarity with Hong Kong and promote the #BoycottMulan campaign. #MilkTeaAlliance is strong and solid https://t.co/ZfeX4uPdCf — Joab Oliver 約押😷 (@OliverJoab24) September 3, 2020

Yifei was widely criticized for supporting police. Joshua Wong, Hong Kong student activist and politician, was one of those people. He took to Twitter on September 4 to remind people to boycott the movie.

“This film is released today. But because Disney kowtows to Beijing, and because Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights to #BoycottMulan,” he tweeted, garnering more than 13,000 shares and over 20,000 likes.

“Liu isn’t a victim somehow caught in the geopolitical crossfire,” he continued. “Neither is she an icon of feminism if she ignores the suffering of female protesters. She’s instead an icon of authoritarianism willfully betraying the values Hollywood purports to champion.”

What Did Liu Yifei Say?

In August 2019, when Yifei voiced her support for the Hong Kong police, protests had been taking place for more than 10 weeks. The protests continued to intensify, with police firing live bullets at protests and activists attacking officials, the BBC reported. Protestors were taking a stand against mainland China’s wanting to allow extradition. Demonstrators feared this could impact Hong Kong’s judicial independence.

The Chinese-American actress posted a photo–first shared by People’s Daily, a Communist paper in China– that read: “I support Hong Kong’s police, you can beat me up now.” The Disney star added her own message, which said: “What a shame for Hong Kong” and “#Ialsosupporthongkongpolice#.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in February, Yifei seemingly responded to the backlash, though she didn’t talk about anything specific. “I think it’s obviously a very complicated situation and I’m not an expert… I just really hope this gets resolved soon,” she said. “I think it’s just a very sensitive situation.”

In regard to the coronavirus pandemic, Liu told THR she hoped it would end soon. “It’s really heavy for me to even think about it,” she said. “People are doing the right thing. They are being careful for themselves and others. I’m so touched actually to see how they haven’t been out for weeks. I’m really hoping for a miracle and that this will just be over soon.”

